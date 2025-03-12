Good news and bad news for NASCAR teams entering Las Vegas weekend

On the heels of a thrilling weekend of action in Phoenix, the NASCAR Cup Series takes to Las Vegas this weekend for the Pennzoil 400. Entering the fifth race of the 2025 campaign, Las Vegas is one of those good news, bad news situations for some race teams.

Ad

The good news for Joe Gibbs Racing is that Christopher Bell is gunning for his fourth straight Cup Series win, while Denny Hamlin will aim to build off the momentum of his runner-up finish at Phoenix. The bad news, however, is that Ty Gibbs is still seeking his first top-15 finish of the season. The good news for Gibbs is he finished fifth in the spring Las Vegas race last year. The bad news for Bell, however, is that no driver has won four straight Cup races since 2007.

Ad

Trending

For Hendrick Motorsports, the good news this weekend is they've won the last three spring Las Vegas races with three different drivers. The bad news is Chase Elliott, the one current HMS driver who hasn't won at Las Vegas, hasn't finished in the top 10 at the track since the spring of 2022.

Tyler Reddick has finished in the top 10 in four of the six Las Vegas NextGen races, which is good news for 23XI Racing. However, the bad news is that Bubba Wallace has only posted one top 10 in the NextGen era at Las Vegas. More bad news is that rookie Riley Herbst has never competed in a Cup race at Las Vegas. The good news is that the #35 driver has a victory at the track in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Ad

Team Penske has good news this weekend as Joey Logano is a three-time and defending winner at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series. The bad news is that the last time the driver of the #22 won the spring race was in 2020, and none of them were in the NextGen era. In more bad news, Ryan Blaney has finished outside the top 25 in three of the last six Las Vegas races. The good news, however, is that the driver of the #12 finished third in last year's spring race.

Ad

What NASCAR races take place this weekend at Las Vegas?

Denny Hamlin (11) leads Carson Hocevar (77) and Josh Berry (4) during the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 2024 - Source: Imagn

NASCAR is set for a thrilling weekend of action as the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is set to host a tripleheader. The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Xfinity Series, and Cup Series will all be on tap at the 1.5-mile track this weekend.

The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event takes place on Friday at 9 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on FS1. The Xfinity Series race gets underway on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. EST, and fans can catch it on The CW. Finally, the Cup race takes place on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST and can be watched on FS1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback