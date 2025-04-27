“Good riddance”: Fans react as FOX’s longtime NASCAR race director calls time on his career

Some fans have reacted with jubilation over the change of guard in the NASCAR race director’s seat. Artie Kempner is stepping down, and the race at Talladega is set to be his last race as the lead director.
Kempner is known for his extensive career in sports broadcasting with a career spanning over four decades. In 1981, he graduated from the University of Florida. The very next year he began his career with CBS Sports, before joining Fox Sports in 1994. At the company, he became a leading director for the NFL and NASCAR, directing over 670 NFL games, including Super Bowls XXXIX and XLII, and more than 400 NASCAR races. He has won 12 Sports Emmys for his work on these events, per UF College of Journalism and Communications.
Bob Pockrass reported on Kempner’s last race as the leading director of the FOX’s NASCAR coverage.
He tweeted:
"FOX Sports director Artie Kempner honored at drivers meeting. This is his last race as director for FOX. He has worked at FOX for 31 years and was part of the original FOX production team for NASCAR in 2001."
Some fans reacted with jubilation because of the criticism that NASCAR’s coverage has faced over the past few years. One of the fans said:
“Good riddance”
Another fan wrote:
"I'm sure Artie is a good dude but the Fox Brodcast has been so bad & stale for the past 15+ years. The lack of production value and cinematography has sorely been missing. Imagine sweeping drone footage following cars down pit road or under caution with cars weaving underneath."
A fan penned:
"It’s about time somebody else took up the reigns"
"Oh man does that mean FOX might actually do a good job at producing racing broadcasts moving forward?" one fan penned.
"Hopefully the fox broadcast start to improve," another fan stated.
"Thank f***ing God," one fan said.
In March 2025, Kempner transitioned from FOX Sports to ESPN to become the director of Monday Night Football. This move comes strategically as the broadcasters will be hosting its first Super Bowl telecast in 2027. He is replacing Derek Mobley and reuniting with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, with whom he has previously worked at FOX.
Outside of broadcasting, he founded Autism Delaware, a non-profit organization providing support to persons with autism. He was motivated to form it after his son, Ethan was diagnosed with being on the autism spectrum.
NASCAR insider picks Team Penske driver as favorite to win 2025 Cup race at Talladega
NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass has predicted that Team Penske’s Austin Cindric will win the 2025 Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, the 10th race of the NASCAR Cup Series season.
Despite Cindric’s modest record at Talladega, with just one top-five finish in six starts, Pockrass believes the No. 2 Ford driver’s starting position of seventh in the 39-car field and his recent form make him a strong contender.
“My Cup pick for today at Talladega: Austin Cindric ... top-5: Cindric Blaney Busch Wallace Byron ... longshot: Zane Smith. Talladega ET Sun 1:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay 2-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay 3:20-FOX-Cup green, stages 60-60-68, 7 sets tires NWS:80s, 10% rain," Bob Pockrass said.
Cindric currently holds the fourth-best odds to win the race and is aiming for his first victory of the season after two top-10 finishes in nine races.
