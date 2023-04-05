Goodyear to introduce vintage tire sidewall logo for NASCAR throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway

In celebration of its 125th anniversary, NASCAR's exclusive tire supplier Goodyear will be seen sporting its vintage logo on the sport's tires at this year's throwback weekend. Darlington Raceway has been a long-time venue for the throwback weekend, bringing the perfect opportunity for the vintage logo to complement the already vintage and heritage liveries being run by every driver and team.

The vintage logo will appear on the May 12-14 weekend this year, with the Tire Sidewalls sporting the Goodyear vintage Wingfoot logo from 1898. Celebrating the tire manufacturer's alliance with NASCAR along with alligning with the sport's 75th anniversary, Darlington Raceway will be a treat for fans who love some authentic liveries.

We're pumped to roll out this limited-edition vintage sidewall design for the Celebrating 125 years of Goodyear in styleWe're pumped to roll out this limited-edition vintage sidewall design for the #Goodyear400 this May at @TooToughToTame . We’re only 40 days away from #NASCARThrowback weekend! Celebrating 125 years of Goodyear in style 😎 We're pumped to roll out this limited-edition vintage sidewall design for the #Goodyear400 this May at @TooToughToTame. We’re only 40 days away from #NASCARThrowback weekend! https://t.co/akYFf1EXhR

Stu Grant, general manager at Goodyear Global Race Tires, spoke about the forthcoming weekend and said:

"It’s exciting to be a part of this special weekend and acknowledge the distinctive relationship that two storied organizations like NASCAR and Goodyear share. The unique, first-of-its kind sidewall design is a fitting tribute to our remarkable history together and our shared passion for motorsports.”

In addition to being NASCAR's and Goodyear's 75th and 125th anniversary, the throwback weekend Cup Series race is also sponsored by the tire manufacturer. The Goodyear 400 will see 3500 vintage-sidewalled tires across all three nationwide series of the sport, with paint schemes remindful of the sport's past. The 2023 Goodyear 400 goes live on May 14 at 3:00 pm ET.

Chase Briscoe to run NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe will be pulling off double duty this weekend as NASCAR prepares to go racing on the dirt. The Cup Series regular will be seen driving for AM Racing in the Craftsman Truck Series this coming weekend as well as his regular drive in the Cup Series.

bit.ly/40QFEfi @ItsBristolBaby just got a little more exciting this weekend @ChaseBriscoe_14 will be slinging some dirt in the No. 22 Production Alliance Group Ford this weekend in the @NASCAR_Trucks Series! Click the link below to read more .@ItsBristolBaby just got a little more exciting this weekend 😏@ChaseBriscoe_14 will be slinging some dirt in the No. 22 Production Alliance Group Ford this weekend in the @NASCAR_Trucks Series! Click the link below to read more 👇bit.ly/40QFEfi https://t.co/YbNKFyphtv

Driving the #22 Ford F-150 fielded by the team, Briscoe will be returning to the Truck series for the first time since 2021. The Mitchell, Indiana native has a history of racing on the loose stuff, and looked forward to the race, saying:

“I always look forward to the Bristol dirt weekend and to be able to get on track twice as much and feel things out will be a lot of fun and, I hope, really beneficial."

Watch Chase Briscoe race this Saturday (April 8) in the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt, before competing in the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday (April 9).

