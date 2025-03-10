Goodyear’s NASCAR project manager drops a clear-cut verdict on Phoenix’s option tire: “Everything went according to plan”

According to Goodyear’s NASCAR project manager, Mark Keto, NASCAR's latest experiment with option tires at the Phoenix Raceway for the Shriners Children's 500 was an astounding success. In the wake of Sunday's race, which saw Christopher Bell win in the second-closest race in Phoenix history, Keto declared the option tire added a new layer of strategy to the event and made it more exciting.

Driving the No. 20 Toyota, Bell finished 0.049 seconds ahead of his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin, who was chased closely by third-place Kyle Larson at the Shriners Chrilden's 500. Ryan Preece was the first racer to use softer tires on Sunday after a caution in Lap 10 that made him restart at 33. But he quickly moved through the field to finish the first stage at the third position using the option tires.

NASCAR decided to bring back option tires to improve race strategy and make it more exciting. The softer tires offer extra grip, helping racers to move faster, but are more susceptible to degradation, as in the case of Michael McDowell and Bubba Wallace. However, the element kept fans and analysts glued to the race as teams went for diverse pit strategies. In a statement posted on X by NASCAR journalist Kelly Crandall, Goodyear’s Mark Keto explained the impact of the option tire on the Phoenix race.

"Everything went according to plan at Phoenix, and the Option tire worked very well. It gave teams a chance to vary their strategies as to when to use them and maximize their effectiveness to gain track position over teams that were out on the Prime tires," he said.

The prime or option tire strategy created noticeable changes in track position throughout the race. Teams that used the option tires gained a significant advantage over their opponents who raced on prime tires. Extending tire life for longer runs proved to be crucial in determining late-race performance.

"Teams were also able to manage their Options once they got track position and make them live longer into a run. Overall, we were very happy with the balance and strategy of the Prime/Option tire set-up and how it added to the racing all day,” Keto added in his statement, elaborating on its success.

Goodyear's satisfaction might lead NASCAR to use these tires again in the 2025 Cup Series, and the drivers are up for the challenge as well. Chris Buescher of RFK Racing and Zane Smith of Front Row Motorsports enjoyed the red tires as both of them finished in the top 10 at Phoenix.

Could Goodyear’s option tires return in the NASCAR Cup Series?

Normal Goodyear Eagle tires and the option tire are lined up before the NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Source: Getty

Traditionally a concept in IndyCar and F1, NASCAR first used option tires in 2024 at North Wilkesboro and then again at the Richmond Raceway in the Cup Series. This time in Phoenix, the red-lettered option tires proved to add to the excitement of the race, which saw a photo finish at the end.

Joey Logano also used the tires to his advantage after receiving a yellow line violation penalty for an early restart on Lap 20 that pushed him back to the end of the field. He pitted and changed to softer tires and came back to the lead with Bell and William Byron before finishing second in the second stage of the race.

Aside from Logano, Ryan Preece, Austin Cindric, and Erik Jones put the option tires to the best use at the end of the race. This might force NASCAR to bring back the option tires to add excitement to the races and keep the field open to fresh winners.

