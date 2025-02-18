"Gosh, the guy is not perfect": Jeff Gordon addresses Kyle Larson's Achilles Heel in NASCAR

Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon addressed Kyle Larson's difficulties in superspeedway races. The former #24 driver was asked about Larson's woes at plate races after the recent Daytona 500 where the #5 driver finished in 20th place.

Larson has won 23 Cup races so far in his career and not a single has come at superspeedway tracks in 41 starts.

After Larson's teammate, William Byron, recently won his second Daytona 500 in a row, a reporter asked Gordon about Larson's difficulties on superspeedways. The 4x Cup champion replied:

"Gosh, the guy is not perfect. I think now I’m starting to see it’s getting in his head. I’ve had a few conversations with him, and like, 'man, just go for it, just forget about it, don’t try to even overthink it.' But you can’t win that many races in a row, doesn’t go your way."

Gordon further revealed what advice he would give Kyle Larson regarding his superspeedway problems. The HMS legend said that all he can tell Larson is to be himself instead of something he's not.

"Don’t look at what somebody else is doing that’s having success. Just go out there and execute, and the other things will turn around and come your way eventually," Gordon added.

Kyle Larson reflected on his lack of success at NASCAR superspeedways in 2024

Ahead of last season's Daytona 500, Kyle Larson addressed his lack of success on superspeedways and the big races. The 2021 Cup champion claimed that as a driver, one wants to win 'the big ones', and that it doesn't get any bigger than the Daytona 500.

"They continue to make it bigger and better every year. It's just a prestigious event. The trophy, the crowd and the atmosphere here are unmatched for our schedule. All of those combined make for an event that you want to win," he described, via Hendrick Motorsports.

Larson mentioned that many Hall of Famers have won the Daytona 500, which makes it more desirable for him. Having said that, he also reflected on his weaknesses in superspeedway races.

Kyle Larson said that he's 'a small decision' away from making the right move and putting himself in the right position to win. He added that he needed to be 'more patient' at times, while also knowing and being ready to be 'more aggressive.' He mentioned that there had been times when he was always half a step behind.

Kyle Larson might improve his record at superspeedways. Going forward in the 2025 season, Larson would have three more opportunities to do so.

