“Got his own little race going on”: Brad Keselowski running circles during Daytona red flag had NASCAR drivers and fans baffled

Last Sunday's Coke Zero Sugar 400 had its own set of moments as the field went racing one final time during the 2023 regular season, with Brad Keselowski seemingly topping the highlights reel. The #6 Ford Mustang driver was seen driving around in circles as the red flag neutralized the field during the 163-lap-long race.

According to the Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing owner-operator, his Next-Gen Ford Mustang had caught on fire as he came to a stop on the tri-oval. In a bid to extinguish the fire by supplying the car's intake as well as the cockpit with air, Keselowski was seen driving in circles as he could not drive on the track according to NASCAR's rulebook.

Several drivers saw Brad Keselowski drive in circles 10 or 11 times before he came to a stop. Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch also confirmed the sight of flames on the Michigan native's #6 Ford Mustang.

While it is illegal to move or make repairs to a car while the field sits under red-flag conditions, the governing body made an exception to not penalize the 39-year-old on account of driver safety.

Despite fire being a serious issue in any car, Brad Keselowski's driving around in circles did leave fans as well as other drivers baffled, in what looked like a comical scenario to the onlooker.

NASCAR drivers and fans react to Brad Keselowski driving around in circles

Here are some of the best reactions to Brad Keselowski's personal short-track race as his peers on the racetrack as well as fans of the sport witnessed a hilarious occurrence. A crew member from the #9 team of Chase Elliott at Hendrick Motorsports commented on the in-car radio:

"I don't know what that #6 is doing. They said he might be on fire. Got his own little race going on."

Martin Truex Jr. sounded as confused as ever and said:

"What the hell is Brad (Keselowski) doing?"

Kyle Busch confirmed seeing fire coming from the #6 Mustang and said:

"Brad's on fire. His buns got too got."

Joey Logano compared Brad Keselowski's driving around in circles to donuts in a car and said:

"Brad's just making circles back here. Literally, donuts without the cool factor."

Ross Chastain remembered his dog as he saw Keselowski going around in circles and said:

"The #6 looks like my dog when he has the zoomies."

Fans had their own hilarious reactions to the bizarre incident:

"Gotta put the fire out, nobody likes burnt bread."

"This is pure comedy."

"Allow cell phones back into the cars. Immediately."

"Joey’s pure bemusement is amazing"

Watch Brad Keselowski try and not catch on fire next weekend as he heads into the first race of the 2023 playoffs at Darlington Raceway.