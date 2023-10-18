The second race of the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 during the 2023 postseason is all set to go live from Homestead-Miami Speedway this Sunday, October 22. With the playoffs battle heating up between drivers gunning for their debuts in the Championship 4 along with past champions gunning for successive titles, the race in Florida this weekend will be exciting.

The 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 will also be honoring Kevin Harvick, a veteran of the sport who is in his final Cup Series season this year. Along with the race titled in his honor, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver will also be seen sporting a throwback Budweiser livery akin to his 2014 Championship-winning car.

Along with GRAMMY Award-winning rapper and Cup Series team owner Pitbull serving as the honorary Pace Car Official, Harvick's longtime crew chief Rodney Childers and his family were named the Grand Marshals for the event.

NASCAR Vice Chairman Mike Helton will be joining the start-studded list as the official Honorary Starter of the 400-mile-long event. Homestead-Miami Speedway's president Al Garcia also spoke on the impact Kevin Harvick had on the sport over the years and how the track prepares to honor the veteran. He told Jayski.com:

“As we honor Kevin in his final race here with us at Homestead-Miami Speedway, it was only fitting that some of the people most important to him in his career join the festivities to pay tribute to his legacy. The Childers family and Mike Helton are the perfect representatives to honor Kevin’s surefire Hall of Fame career.”

Watch the NASCAR Hall of Famer race one last time around the 1.5-mile-long speedway this Sunday.

GRAMMY Award-winning DJ to hype the crowd up ahead of NASCAR Cup race in Homestead

As a part of honoring the vibrant culture of South Florida, GRAMMY Award-winning DJ Cedric Gervais will be performing at Homestead-Miami Speedway ahead of the 4EVER 400. Latin entertainment artist Manu Manzo will also be seen performing the national anthem ahead of the event on Sunday.

Puerto Rican rapper Miky Woodz has been named as the Honorary Event Official of the second race of the Round of 8, keeping in touch with NASCAR's celebration of the Hispanic community in Florida.

The race is scheduled to go live on Sunday, October 22 at 2:30 pm ET.