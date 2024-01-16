GRAMMY-nominated rapper Machine Gun Kelly headlines NASCAR's halftime show during Busch Light Clash at LA Memorial Coliseum

Grammy-nominated rapper Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) is set to headline the halftime show in the much-anticipated NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on February 18, 2024.

The historic L.A. Memorial Coliseum is known for hosting iconic events such as Super Bowls, Olympics, and World Series. Now, the venue will play host to the NASCAR event on a temporary ¼-mile race track inside the century-old facility.

The inaugural L.A. Clash, held at the same venue, saw Joey Logano emerge victorious, eventually clinching his second Cup Series title that year. Martin Truex Jr., the defending champion, triumphed in 2023 before going on to win the regular season as well.

The duo of Cypress Hill and Wiz Khalifa performed the Busch Light Clash last season as rapper Machine Gun Kelly follows suit.

In addition to the race-break performance, the rapper will present his signature nail polish line, UN/DN LAQR, and introduce fans to his Cleveland-based 27 Club Coffee lounge with pop-ups at the event.

NASCAR VP exudes excitement upon Machine Gun Kelly's announcement

NASCAR’s Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy, Ben Kennedy, expressed excitement about Machine Gun Kelly's involvement, stating:

“Machine Gun Kelly is the true embodiment of what it means to be a modern-day rock star. We’re thrilled to have as captivating of an artist as MGK bring in the 2024 season during the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.”

While stardom might not elude his name, MGK's foray into the world of motorsports has not been without controversy. The rapper made headlines during the 2023 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix, where he faced criticism for leaving the event prematurely.

The Houston native then took to his social media handles to express disappointment upon his racing experience and his interview with journalist Martin Brundle, an act that garnered a plethora of negative reactions from fans. He had posted:

"My vibe is ‘the worst’ how? Because someone put a microphone in my face essentially forcing me to do a random interview when I was just trying to enjoy an event?"

"Because car engines were so loud I couldn't hear him? Please tell me more about why I’m the worst."

With controversy and negativity already following suit for the 32-year-old's upcoming NASCAR appearance, it remains to be seen how Machine Gun Kelly's halftime show at the L.A. Coliseum pans out.