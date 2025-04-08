Grammy nominee Smash Mouth set to take center stage for the Charlotte NASCAR Xfinity race

NASCAR's 2025 Coca-Cola 600 weekend will see Grammy-nominated pop-rock icons Smash Mouth headline the entertainment lineup. Charlotte Motor Speedway recently announced that the performance is scheduled for Saturday, following the NASCAR Xfinity Series race BetMGM 300 on May 24.

The band will be part of the fan-favorite Speed Street festivities during the weekend at America's Home for Racing. The Coca-Cola 600 weekend is annually held over Memorial Day and is a crown jewel in the NASCAR calendar. This year will mark the 66th edition of the celebrations, featuring three consecutive nights of racing and music from May 23 to May 25.

The speedway made the announcement on X, from its official handle with the caption:

"So much to do. So much to see. 🎶😎 @smashmouth is set to rock out on @BetMGM Speed Street during Memorial Day Weekend!"

Speed Street, the track’s signature entertainment festival, has become a cornerstone of the weekend’s off-track attractions, bringing together NASCAR enthusiasts and music lovers under one roof.

Smash Mouth’s Saturday night performance is among the headline acts this year, setting the stage for the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday. Known for its viral hits like All Star, Walkin’ on the Sun, and I’m a Believer, the group is celebrating three decades in the industry.

Talking about the extravaganza, Charlotte Motor Speedway President and General Manager Greg Walter said:

"Speed Street has become a destination for music and motorsports fans alike. Adding a band as iconic as Smash Mouth to the lineup is only going to make this year even more special. Their high-energy performance and fan-favorite hits will create the perfect atmosphere to get fans pumped up for an incredible Coca-Cola 600."

The concert is free for ticket holders and will take place at the BetMGM Speed Street stage.

This year’s Coca-Cola 600 weekend is shaping up to be one of the most comprehensive fan experiences in recent memory. The weekend begins with the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 on May 23, followed by the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series NC Education Lottery 250 the next day.

Speed Street returns with a star-studded weekend for NASCAR fans at Charlotte

NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell (20) after winning the 2024 Coca-Cola 600. Source: Imagn

Apart from racing, Friday night kicks off with a concert by Hairball following the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race. Saturday brings the Xfinity Series event, capped off by Smash Mouth’s concert, while Sunday features a pre-race performance from country music stars Old Dominion before the 600-mile Cup Series marathon.

Camping adds to the fan experience with options ranging from family-friendly Turn 4 Campground to the infield tent setups offering close-up views of race action. THOR Industries and Campers Inn RV will provide complimentary mobile services for all Speedway-owned campgrounds throughout the weekend.

From shower facilities to generator-powered motorhome pads, the track has prepared to accommodate a wide range of racegoers.

Last year, Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports won the BetMGM 300 Xfinity race on the 1.5-mile oval, driving the #17 Chevrolet.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell took home the checkered flag in the 2024 Coca-Cola 600. With entertainment offerings stronger than ever, the 2025 edition promises to build on that legacy.

