Grant Enfinger’s crew chief departs from CR7 Motorsports effective immediately after Talladega race

CR7 Motorsports announced Monday that Truck Series driver Grant Enfinger will no longer have Jeff Stankiewicz as his crew chief following Friday’s playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway. According to reports, Stankiewicz has joined Tricon Garage’s competition department with immediate effect.

CR7 Motorsports has tabbed Michael Shelton to serve as the interim crew chief for Enfinger through the 2025 season, starting with this weekend’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway. The team is still looking for a permanent crew chief for the No. 9 Chevy team.

“Jeff and I have shared a lot of success together,” said Grant Enfinger, who is in his 11th season driving trucks full time (via Speed Sport). “His knowledge, preparation, and commitment were big strengths for our team. I’ll always be appreciative of the effort he put into helping us compete at a high level.”

Letting Stankiewicz go was a bold move. After all, he is a 12-time winner in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and the championship-winning crew chief for Sheldon Creed in 2021. Furthermore, the 42-year-old has taken his drivers to two Championship 4 appearances since 2020.

Kevin Ray, partner and general manager at Tricon Garage, believes adding Stankiewicz to their roster will elevate their program and set the path for future success.

“Jeff is an accomplished veteran and someone we’ve always viewed as a top-tier competitor within the Truck Series garage,” Ray said in a recent statement (via Jayski). “He’s a championship-caliber leader that will immediately elevate our program and position our organization for even greater success in the future.”

All eyes are now on Martinsville Speedway for the week’s playoff race. Named the Slim Jim 200, the 200-lap event will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (October 24, 6 pm ET) with live radio updates on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Grant Enfinger gets shoved at Talladega by Front Row Motorsports rival

Grant Enfinger’s shot at glory in the Love's RV Stop 225 at Talladega came to a crushing end when Front Row Motorsports driver Chandler Smith spun him on the exit of Turn 4. It all happened on Lap 4 of Friday’s Round of 8 race.

Three laps into the 90-lap race, Enfinger was seen running in front of Smith’s No. 38 in the outside lane. Soon came a pair of shoves from the FRM standout. Enfinger was able to save his truck from the first one but fell prey to the second. He was sent backwards across the track, collecting Jake Garcia in the mess.

Although Enfinger was unharmed, his car was damaged beyond repair. Later on, he said that perhaps it wasn’t entirely Smith’s fault.

“I think he was getting hit from behind, and he hit me while he was crossed up," said Grant Enfinger in an interview at Talladega’s infield care center (via Sports Illustrated). "I still thought I was going to save it, and then he hit me again there. So, I think he was getting pushed pretty hard. And just unfortunately, one of those Talladega incidents."

Grant Enfinger, the 2019 regular season champion, is now in a must-win situation. He also has a 40-point deficit to make up for 23 races into the season. Enfinger sits eighth in the championship standings with seven top fives and 14 top 10s to his name.

