Grassroots NASCAR Series signs multi-year broadcasting deal courtesy of Montgomery Motor Speedway

NASCAR's grassroots racing series Show Me The Money's broadcaster Racing America has signed a new multi-year deal with Montgomery Motor Speedway.

Racing America has been the trusted home for NASCAR's grassroots racing series. The broadcaster aired the six-race series in 2023, concluding at the Alabama 200 race.

Now, the grassroots series is set to return in 2024 with the same format but with an added race to the calendar. Racing America recently confirmed that it has reached a multi-year agreement with Montgomery Motor Speedway, continuing a partnership with the Alabama half-mile for the coming years.

The scheduled races for the 2024 Show Me The Money series are as follows:

March 2: Alabama 200 Hunt for the Bear

April 13: Pro & Super LM Doubleheader

May 25: Disturbing the Peace 100

June 22: Summer Sizzler 100

July 27: Saturday of Speed 125

September 7: Fall Brawl 100

October 19: Alabama State Championship 100

Montgomery Motor Speedway personnel react to partnership extension for NASCAR grassroots series

Montgomery Motor Speedway's Stan Narrison expressed his enthusiasm for the extended partnership, stating (via Racing America):

"We are pleased to continue our long relationship with Racing America. We are looking forward to their coverage of our Show Me The Money events in 2024 and beyond."

He also emphasized the significance of Racing America's role in bringing the Show Me The Money series to NASCAR fans who may not be able to attend the Montgomery Motor Speedway events. He said:

"In 2023, Montgomery Motor Speedway had over 50 different drivers from all over the US competing in our Show Me The Money Series and Racing America will give their hometown fans that can’t make it to Montgomery Motor Speedway the opportunity to see their favorite driver compete in one of the top Pro Late Model series in the country."

Meanwhile, Colin Smith, President of Racing America, echoed the sentiment, stating:

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Montgomery Motor Speedway. Our fans will be excited to watch all of the great racing from the Show Me The Money Series in the years to come."