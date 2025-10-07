"Grateful they’re alive": Daniel Suarez shares terrifying photo of wrecked car that miraculously saved his wife, mother, & mother-in-law

Daniel Suarez shared an emotional update on Tuesday following a terrifying road accident involving his wife and family. A day after the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte, the Trackhouse Racing driver revealed that his wife, Julia Pi­quet, her mother Sylvia Tamsma, and his own mother, Rosalina Garza, were all inside a car that was totaled in a major crash on Monday.Taking to X, Suárez posted several photos of the mangled black 2025 Chevy Blazer and wrote:&quot;What is left of Julia’s Chevy Blazer. This car saved the lives of my wife, mother and mother-in-law. Yesterday was a very scary day. Today, I’m just so grateful that they are alive.&quot;As soon as Suarez posted, fans and his peers in the NASCAR community jumped to express their relief and support for his family. While Daniel Suarez confirmed that all three women survived the crash, the extent of their injuries was not known.Julia and her mother were traveling with Rosaline when the vehicle was struck. The images of the SUV showed that the impact was severe, with the front caved in, the hood crumpled, and the airbags deployed.For Daniel Suarez, who was away fulfilling his racing duties at the Charlotte Roval just 24 hours earlier, the moment underscored how quickly life can change.Daniel Suarez’s wife said she isn’t &quot;scared that he’s going to get hurt&quot;Daniel Suarez and Julia Piquet before the NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250. Source: GettyJulia Piquet has long been open about her relationship with fear and danger in racing. The 32-year-old, who grew up around racetracks as the daughter of three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet, has seen her share of crashes and even Daniel Suarez’s frightening moments behind the wheel.Yet, Julia believed that her nerves on race days were due to a very different reason. Speaking on The Certified Oversharer podcast, she explained:&quot;A lot of people ask me, 'do you get nervous before a race?' And I say,'Yes.' But not because I'm scared that he's going to get hurt, but because I want him to do well. I want him to maximize his potential. I want things to work out. I want people to see the talent that he has in him. I just want him to succeed so badly.&quot; (33:55 onwards)Podcast host Samantha Busch admitted that she hates superspeedways like Daytona and Talladega for how unpredictable they are, to which Julia added:&quot;Well, I hate Bristol, so welcome to the group.&quot;The joke came from her memory of the 2022 Bristol Night Race, when Suárez lost control of his car and triggered a multi-car wreck but walked away.For someone who’s spent her life around racers, Piquet is used to facing danger from a distance. But this week, she was at the center of it.