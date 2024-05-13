"Green is bad luck"- Amanda Wallace's Darlington outfit choice backfires hilariously after Bubba Wallace's P7 finish

Amanda Wallace, wife of Bubba Wallace, recently shared a photo of the couple with the #23 Toyota donning a green outfit at Darlington. The NASCAR Cup Series race witnessed its 13th race of the season at Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway last Sunday (May 12).

23XI Racing driver Wallace managed a 7th-place finish at "Too Tough To Tame" racetrack. Dale Inman, the famous crew chief of NASCAR legend Richard Petty, noticed Amanda's outfit and pointed out the "Green" in her dress, making her remember the superstition behind the color in racing.

For the longest time, the green color was considered a bad omen in the sport and floated around the NASCAR drivers and garages. This superstition was at its peak during the 1920s to 1950s when many crashes and wrecks took place with the color green as their paint.

However, Amanda had a pragmatic approach to this old saying and stated that the #23 team had also won at times when she wore green.

The caption on her Instagram story stated:

"Just before the race Dale Inman came by to remind us that he is 1. Still alive and 2. That green is bad luck"

"I guess my pregnancy brain forgot. But also we've won a few times when I've worn green," wrote Amanda.

An Instagram story of Amanda Wallace

As far as green color superstition is concerned, it's probably based on the paint of the stock cars and not on people wearing the color. Like in this case, Bubba Wallace secured a fifth top-10 finish after 13 races in the 2024 Cup Series.

Bubba Wallace and Amanda Wallace set to welcome their first child

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace and his wife Amanda announced on social media that they are soon going to be parents. The couple have known each other since high school and started dating in 2016 when they reconnected. They then tied the knot on New Year's Eve of 2022.

In a joint post on social media in April the couple revealed about the pregnancy. Amanda, in an Instagram post, shared the heartwarming news with a picture of a sonogram and captioned the post by saying:

"Spring has sprung. Summer will be rad. Fall is the first time, We’ll be mom and dad! Baby Wallace coming October 2024"

The #23 driver for 23XI Racing sits at the P16 in the overall Cup Series standings with three top-fives and five top-tens after 13 starts this season.