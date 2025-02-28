Greg Biffle recounts pit reporter Benny Parsons’ recommendation that paved his way into $300M-worth Jack Roush’s organization

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle recently revealed an untold story about how his Cup Series career with Roush Racing came to fruition. Biffle made his full-time Cup Series debut with Roush in 2003 and remained with the legendary team until the end of his full-time racing career.

In a recent episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, Biffle spoke with NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. about how pit reporter Benny Parsons played a pivotal role in shaping his career with $300M worth of Jack Roush's (as per Celebrity Net Worth) NASCAR team. Biffle and Parsons became good friends after being acquainted in the nationally televised Winter Heat Series, where the former Xfinity Series champion impressed the famed pit reporter.

"Benny was impressed and you know from there I said 'How do I get the next opportunity ?' and he puts his hand on my back he goes 'I'll pass your name around.' So the story goes, Benny Parson's again in the garage area at Michigan, talks to Jack Roush, and Jack says 'Hey, I wasn't able to hire Tommy Kendall to drive my third truck team. He said 'Hey, don't forget about that kid I told you about out in Washington, he'll do a good job,' He went back, told Jeff Smith to hire me. No test, no resume, no anything." Greg Biffle shared [10:42]

"They called me on the phone and hired me, that was it[...] Later on Benny told me he said I've only recommended two guys in this Sport and he said one was Ernie Irvin and the other one was you. It's kind of a remarkable story honestly. That's how I got my opportunity, but just like winning the lottery.

Greg Biffle, a champion in both the Truck and Xfinity Series, made his NASCAR national series debut in 1996 at Rockingham Speedway in the AC-Delco 200. Over the course of his 16-year career, he showcased his versatility with 56 victories across NASCAR’s top three divisions. While a Cup Series championship remained just out of reach, Biffle came closest in 2005, finishing as the runner-up behind Tony Stewart.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Cleetus McFarland: "Call me or Greg Biffle" for NASCAR team guidance

YouTube star Cleetus McFarland, who boasts nearly 4.2 million subscribers, recently made his ARCA Series debut at Daytona International Speedway, capturing the attention of the NASCAR community. He finished the race in P30 but left a lasting impression with his performance.

Following his debut, McFarland joined Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Dirty Mo Media’s podcast to discuss his aspirations in NASCAR. During their conversation, the two-time Daytona 500 winner advised McFarland to seek guidance from either himself or former Roush Racing legend Greg Biffle if he plans to pursue a future in stock car racing.

"You can spend a lot of money really quick right and it's not always necessary," Dale Jr. said (01:14:27 onwards). "I would get second opinions, third opinions on if you're getting quoted for an expense. No matter what it is, I would absolutely be calling around and saying, 'hey is this a fair price, does this sound about right?'"

"You can call Greg Biffle or you can now call me and go, 'Hey this is what they quoted me for that race, is that fair does that seem right'?" Dale Jr. added

Meanwhile, catch the Cup Series return for its action to COTA on Sunday. The live broadcast will be available at 3:30 PM on FOX

