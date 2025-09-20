Greg Biffle welcomes Corey Heim to record club with a cheeky post

Greg Biffle responded to Corey Heim matching his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win record in a single season. He welcomed him to the “9-win club” with a cheeky post on X.In 21 starts this season, Heim has won nine races, six pole positions and led over 1300 laps. He has won on different tracks like Richmond, Watkins Glen, New Hampshire and Darlington. Heim has been able to execute his race strategies fairly well despite some occasional fears, and he has been able to control situations where it counts, so far, which explains his attempt to stand alone among the all-time single-season record of Truck Series victories.Heim's win in New Hampshire Motor Speedway enabled him to claim his ninth win of the season, matching the all-time single-season wins record in the Truck Series that Greg Biffle has held since 1999. Responding to this, Biffle posted:&quot;Welcome to the 9-win club @CoreyHeim_cheers !&quot;Greg Biffle began his career in the mid-1990s with Jack Roush and soon established himself with the team by becoming the winner of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rookie of the Year in 1998 and the Truck Series winner in 2000. In the Busch Series, he earned the Rookie of the Year in 2001 and won the championship in 2002, becoming the first driver to win the Xfinity and Truck Series titles.Greg Biffle on the only race that could tempt him back to NASCAR Cup SeriesGreg Biffle, former NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series champion, recently hinted at the possibility of returning to the NASCAR Cup Series, nine years after his last full-time season. Speaking ahead of the Southern 500, Biffle named the prestigious Daytona 500 as the only race that could tempt him back to Cup competition.Acknowledging the extreme difficulty of qualifying for the event, with only four open spots amid 36 locked charters, he said if the opportunity arose, he would &quot;seriously consider&quot; making a run at the Daytona 500.&quot;The only thing that really interests me mostly would be like Daytona 500, running in that race. Very prestigious event, very, very difficult to get in, only four spots available… but I think the Daytona 500 is definitely top of my list for running. If that opportunity arose, I would seriously consider that,&quot; Biffle told Frontstretch.Since stepping away from full-time Cup racing after 2016, Biffle has stayed connected to NASCAR through part-time ARCA starts and mentoring emerging drivers such as YouTube racer Garrett Mitchell (aka Cleetus McFarland). Although his presence in national series has been limited to sporadic races, including a five-race stint in 2022 with NY Racing.