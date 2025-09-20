Greg Biffle welcomes Corey Heim to record club with a cheeky post

By Mayank Shukla
Published Sep 20, 2025 19:35 GMT
Greg Biffle (left) and Corey Heim (right). Source: IMAGN
Greg Biffle (left) and Corey Heim (right). Source: IMAGN

Greg Biffle responded to Corey Heim matching his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win record in a single season. He welcomed him to the “9-win club” with a cheeky post on X.

In 21 starts this season, Heim has won nine races, six pole positions and led over 1300 laps. He has won on different tracks like Richmond, Watkins Glen, New Hampshire and Darlington. Heim has been able to execute his race strategies fairly well despite some occasional fears, and he has been able to control situations where it counts, so far, which explains his attempt to stand alone among the all-time single-season record of Truck Series victories.

Heim's win in New Hampshire Motor Speedway enabled him to claim his ninth win of the season, matching the all-time single-season wins record in the Truck Series that Greg Biffle has held since 1999. Responding to this, Biffle posted:

"Welcome to the 9-win club @CoreyHeim_cheers !"
Greg Biffle began his career in the mid-1990s with Jack Roush and soon established himself with the team by becoming the winner of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rookie of the Year in 1998 and the Truck Series winner in 2000. In the Busch Series, he earned the Rookie of the Year in 2001 and won the championship in 2002, becoming the first driver to win the Xfinity and Truck Series titles.

Greg Biffle on the only race that could tempt him back to NASCAR Cup Series

Greg Biffle, former NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series champion, recently hinted at the possibility of returning to the NASCAR Cup Series, nine years after his last full-time season. Speaking ahead of the Southern 500, Biffle named the prestigious Daytona 500 as the only race that could tempt him back to Cup competition.

Acknowledging the extreme difficulty of qualifying for the event, with only four open spots amid 36 locked charters, he said if the opportunity arose, he would "seriously consider" making a run at the Daytona 500.

"The only thing that really interests me mostly would be like Daytona 500, running in that race. Very prestigious event, very, very difficult to get in, only four spots available… but I think the Daytona 500 is definitely top of my list for running. If that opportunity arose, I would seriously consider that," Biffle told Frontstretch.

Since stepping away from full-time Cup racing after 2016, Biffle has stayed connected to NASCAR through part-time ARCA starts and mentoring emerging drivers such as YouTube racer Garrett Mitchell (aka Cleetus McFarland). Although his presence in national series has been limited to sporadic races, including a five-race stint in 2022 with NY Racing.

About the author
Mayank Shukla

Mayank Shukla

Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.

The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.

My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.

I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race.

Know More

Edited by Tushar Bahl
