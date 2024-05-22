"Guess who lost the vote?" - Bubba Wallace jokes about NASCAR fan boos at North Wilkesboro

Bubba Wallace was subject to a hostile fan reaction during his introduction before the 2024 NASCAR All-Star race. However, the 23XI Racing driver turned the reception into a light-hearted pun, even humoring about it on social media.

For the longest time, Bubba Wallace has been a torchbearer of the sport. Being the sole African-American driver in the Cup Series, the 30-year-old has achieved numerous historic feats in the sport, already leaving an indelible mark in his brief career.

However, despite his accomplishments, Wallace remains one of the more polarizing figures in NASCAR. Driving the #23 car for Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing, Wallace has his share of detractors.

In the All-Star Open, Wallace finished second, which earned him a spot in the night’s main event. As drivers and their teams were introduced to the crowd, Wallace faced a particularly harsh reception. He later shared a video on his TikTok showing fans shouting vitriolic comments as he greeted those in the front row.

Further taking to X (formerly Twitter), Bubba Wallace humorously acknowledged the boos, posting a video with the caption. :

"Guess who lost the fan vote"

Bubba Wallace reacts to Kyle Larson's historic double attempt

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevy for Hendrick Motorsports, is set to make his IndyCar debut later this week, as he prepares to take his No. 17 Arrow McLaren to the iconic Indy 500 race. In the same weekend, Larson will also compete in the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, becoming the first driver since Kurt Busch (2014) to attempt this feat called "the double."

Reflecting on Larson's upcoming double attempt, Bubba Wallace showered his appreciation on the driver when speaking to the media before Sunday's All-Star race. Wallace, who has had his share of confrontations with the HMS driver in the past, said:

"People can make up all the stories they want about me and Larson. I respect the hell out of him and if he would have gotten the pole, I would have given him the title of the greatest of all time."

He added:

"I’ll save the title for maybe next weekend when he wins it. But I was sitting in the lounge pulling for him. It’s just cool watching him, we’re not surprised by it."

Starting from second position, Bubba Wallace secured a sixth-place finish in the NASCAR All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday.