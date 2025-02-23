“Had both of our days in his hands”: Harrison Burton breaks silence on his cousin Jeb’s high-stakes Atlanta move

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Harrison Burton recently gave a shout-out to his cousin and fellow racer, Jeb Burton. The AM Racing speedster lauded the driver of the No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevy for executing quite an impressive save during Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

At one point in the race, Harrison Burton was riding the top lane with Jeb Burton closing behind. Right at that moment, the latter’s car seemed to get slightly loose, which could have then bumped into the No. 25 Ford Mustang, ending both their days.

But that didn’t happen and needless to say, Harrison Burton was relieved. He posted a clip of the moment on his Instagram stories saying,

“Shout out @jebburtonracing for the save… had both of our days in his hands lol.”

(Source: Harrison Burton/Instagram)

Harrison Burton left the field with a solid top-10 finish, his second of the season. Last week at Daytona, Burton delivered places sixth, bagging 32 playoff points on the way. As of today, he sits sixth in the standings, five points behind Jeb Burton.

Burton spent his last season driving for Wood Brothers Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. He delivered his lone win of the season at Daytona in August. Ahead of the 2025 season, Burton was replaced by former Stewart-Haas Racing driver Josh Berry.

The 32-year-old’s next race is scheduled for March 1 at the Circuit of The Americas. Fans can watch him live on CW from 2:30 PM ET onwards or listen to radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Harrison Burton lands lucrative deal with new NASCAR sponsor for multiple races in 2025

DEX Imaging, an industry leader in document imaging technology in the U.S., has joined forces with Harrison Burton and the No. 25 AM Racing team for several point-paying events in 2025. Saturday’s Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 was the first among the races tabbed by the company.

Notably, Burton’s win last year at Daytona came with DEX Imaging. The victory was special as it was Wood Brothers Racing’s 100th win in the Cup Series.

Reflecting on his relationship with DEX Imaging, Burton said in a statement,

“Their dedication and belief in me as a driver fuel my determination to succeed. Winning the Wood Brothers’ 100th NASCAR Cup Series race last August at Daytona with DEX Imaging on board was a special milestone in our journey together and a testament to what we’ve achieved along the way.”

“With their continued support, I’m focused on leading AM Racing to its first NASCAR Xfinity Series win this season,” he added.

The remainder of the races that Harrison Burton will drive under the banner of DEX Imaging are yet to be announced. Fans can keep their eyes on AM Racing’s official website for more information on the same.

