Hailie Deegan acknowledges challenging weekend in NASCAR Xfinity, eyes comeback after P23 at COTA

NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie Hailie Deegan aims to maintain a positive stance despite her dismal start to the 2024 campaign.

Former Truck Series driver Deegan sent shockwaves through the racing world when she announced her move to Xfinity Series outfit AM Racing ahead of the 2024 season. The move came on the heels of a lackluster showing in the Truck Series when she piloted the No. 13 Ford for ThorSport Racing.

A 19th-place finish in the Truck Series standings and the failure to secure more than two top-10 finishes left the 22-year-old at the loss of a team to drive for. However, amid the speculations, Deegan secured a full-time move to the Xfinity Series to rekindle her career trajectory.

However, five races into the season, Hailie Deegan is yet to leave her mark and justify her promotion. The AM Racing driver has multiple DNFs and a sole top-20 finish in Las Vegas. Reflecting on her recent NASCAR form, the American took to her Instagram handle and wrote:

"Not our best weekend, but still proud of my team for fighting through the adversity. Just got to regroup and focus on the next one! Onto Richmond we go 👊."

How did Hailie Deegan fair at COTA?

Hailie Deegan's tumultuous start to the 2024 season has seen her struggle through the tracks. The No. 15 Ford driver kicked off her campaign with a disappointing DNF in the United Rentals 300 race at Daytona International Speedway.

Atlanta was no good for the 22-year-old driver either, as Deegan could only manage to secure a 27th-place finish. While she showed promise in the Las Vegas race, she registered her second DNF of the season in four races at Phoenix.

In a bid to revitalize her rookie season in the Xfinity Series, Deegan entered Saturday's Focused Health 250 race at Circuit of The Americas. Despite securing a massive sponsorship boost with country singer Cody Jinks ahead of the race, the daughter of Motocross legend Brian Deegan failed to make a significant impact, finishing in 23rd place at COTA.

Hailie Deegan, who won the ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year award in 2020, finds herself in 26th position in the Xfinity Series standings. She has a mere total of 51 points to her name after five races.