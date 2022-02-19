Hailie Deegan announces new NASCAR truck series merch; release date, price and details inside

Hailie Deegan, the David Gilliland Racing team driver, launched the new NASCAR Camping World Truck Series merchandise on February 15. Truck shirts and hoodies are available on her official website i.e., http://shophailiedeegan.com.

Hailie Deegan released three different hoodies and one t-shirt. The new collection features the Ford F-150 driver's name and her car No. 1.

Deegan’s new collection is available in every size, from XS to 3X. Also, the cost of the Official Race Hoodie, HD Micro Sprint Hoodie, and the Old Truck Hoodie is $60 each. The Official Race Shirt starts with $30.

Apart from this, there are many other T-shirts and hoodies available at her online store.

“The 2022 truck shirts and hoodies are now available at http://shophailiedeegan.com I also re-stocked the micro shirts and hoodies!”

Hailie Deegan will start the second season with the David Gilliland Racing team

The 20-year-old is an emerging NASCAR driver who competes full time in the Camping World Truck Series. She has been steadily working to improve her driving skills through events.

She will compete on February 18, at Daytona International Speedway for the 2022 NASCAR Truck Series season. Her fans have high expectations for Deegan to perform well and earn a promotion to the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Deegan and her team are ready for the second season of the NASCAR Truck Series. She will be starting with a new racing truck while speaking about the new technology. She said:

“I’m hoping that is going to help out a lot, It seems like from the data that they have, it looks to be a lot better, so I think we’re going to go out there and be a lot more competitive as a whole team”.

About her team’s preparation, Hailie Deegan added:

“From a team standpoint, we do have a lot of the same guys back on my program that were there last year. I felt like they were really good. I feel like we mesh really well and built a good relationship”.

