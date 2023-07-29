Hailie Deegan claims she has to “race like an a**hole” with fellow drivers after SRX Racing

Hailie Deegan was upset after the latest race at Pulaski County Motorsports Park, alleging that other drivers frequently take advantage of individuals who are respectful on the racetrack, such as herself, in order to obtain places.

At the Pulaski County Motorsports Park, Hailie Deegan placed eighth. Deegan managed to squeeze in a top-5 result at Stafford Speedway only last weekend.

She spoke to media after the race explaining how few drivers on track take advantage of others being nice to them while racing, she said:

"We did the fastest lap of the race, I think, and I hate to say it. These cars are good, they’re a lot of fun to drive. This racing could be a lot cleaner than it is right now.” (Via YouTube)

She continued,

“It sucks because I feel like I am a pretty nice driver or I at least have been… I tried to be so nice and the nice people me, Brad, Bobby. Bobby’s really nice on the race track. He races super clean… Nothing crazy. But like those are the people who get taken advantage of… I think Brad’s wrecked every single race here… It sucks because you have to race like an a**hole in order to not get wrecked…”

Kyle Busch won the SRX race followed by Clint Bowyer in second and Tony Stewart rounding off the top three.

All you need to know about Hailie Deegan

Hailie Deegan, born on July 18, 2001, is a professional NASCAR driver in the Craftsman Truck Series driving for ThorSport racing.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150

Deegan started her racing life when she was only eight years old. She was the lone female driver in the Lucas Oil Off Road Pro Series. At such a young age, Deegan went on to win the regional series championships in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

Hailie won her maiden race in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West in 2018 at Meridian Speedway in Idaho. She went on to win two more in the 2019 season, making her the only female driver to have won to date.