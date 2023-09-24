Hailie Deegan could climb up the ladder after Xfinity team announces expansion to two rides next season - Reports

NASCAR Truck Series' most popular driver, Hailie Deegan, is reportedly set to join the Xfinity Series after spending three years racing in the Truck Series. Deegan is one of the top prospects in the Ford junior driver pipeline and could make the much-awaited step up next season.

Soon after Xfinity Series team AM Racing announced their plans to expand into a two-car operation next season, Fox Sports Bob Pockrass speculated that Ford could land a seat for Deegan in the new car fielded by the team.

AM Racing ventured into the Xfinity Series this season, fielding a single car with Brett Moffitt, who is the full-time driver of the #25 Ford Mustang. Next season, the team will field a second entry but has yet to announce the driver and the number on the second car.

Bob Pockrass wrote on X (Twitter):

"AM Racing announced it will expand to two Xfinity cars next season. Brett Moffitt is currently full-time in one of the cars. A Ford team, it could be a landing spot for Hailie Deegan if Ford is looking for her to move to Xfinity. Still TBA on her plans."

Deegan is yet to announce her plans for 2024. She made her Xfinity Series debut last season with SS-Green Light Racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where she took home a 13th-place result.

Hailie Deegan is currently in her third Truck Series season and has not shown rapid progress through the years.

Her best season came in her rookie year in 2021, when she wrapped up her season by finishing 17th in the standings. Last season, she was 21st in the standings, while currently, she is 19th in the 2023 standings.

The 22-year-old's three-year tenure in the Truck Series has been rather lackluster, as she has failed to score a top-five finish or qualify for the playoffs. However, she has achieved plenty of success outside trucks, with her 2019 K&N Pro Series West season being a standout year.

Stepping away from trucks and returning to cars might help Hailie Deegan find her footing in the top level of NASCAR competition.

ThorSport Racing makes crew chief swap between Hailie Deegan and Ben Rhodes

Hailie Deegan joined ThorSport Racing in 2023 with high expectations, and upon her arrival, she was paired up with crew chief Rich Lushes, who led Ben Rhodes to the Truck Series title in 2021.

However, despite joining a championship-winning outfit, Deegan's results haven't improved over her two years at David Gilliland Racing. After teaming up with Lushes, Deegan has only managed to score a single top-10 finish this season while the rest of her teammates qualified for the playoffs.

Hence, prior to the race weekend at Bristol, ThorSport Racing announced a crew chief swap between the #13 and #99 team. Lushes will be working with Rhodes for the rest of the season, while Deegan will be working with Brian Ross.