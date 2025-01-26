Hailie Deegan drops two-word reaction to brother Haiden’s first Supercross triumph of 2025 

Indy NXT bound Hailie Deegan uploaded a story on her Instagram on January 26, 2025, as she congratulated her brother on his first major win of 2025. Haiden Deegan is the younger brother of stock car racing sensation Hailee and is the son of former Motocross rider Brian Deegan.

Haiden Deegan took his first of the year at Anaheim 2 in California winning the AMA 250 SX. His sister Hailie took to Instagram to congratulate him on the win and shared Monster Energy’s post on her story with a two-word reaction. The energy drink company’s post uploaded a couple of pictures from the event, with the second one being Haiden celebrating the win on the podium.

Hailie Deegan shared the same with the caption:

“Hell yah 🏆”

Image credits: Instagram/@hailiedeegan

Haiden Deegan followed in the footsteps of his father and began racing bikes on dirt at a very young age. At the age of 10, he landed a backflip on a 65cc. He signed a contract with Yamaha in 2021 and has already become a 2X 250cc SMX champion and an AMA Motocross 250cc champion at the age of 19.

His sister Hailie Deegan also started racing on dirt at the age of seven but moved away from two wheels when she was gifted a trophy kart at the age of eight. She raced in the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series (LOORRS) for the majority of her professional dirt racing career before making her Asphalt racing debut in 2016.

Hailie raced in the ARCA Menards and NASCAR K&N Pro series through the late 2010s achieving a best finish of P3 in both the championships. The American made her Xfinity debut in 2022 and Craftsman Truck series debut in 2020, but was not able to replicate the success of the junior series.

The 23-year-old made her open-wheel racing debut in 2024 when she raced for the Toney Development Driver team in the FRECA championship and decided to make the move to Indy NXT for the 2025 season. Both Hailie and Haiden are athletes sponsored by energy drink company Monster Energy.

“I wouldn’t say my NASCAR days are done”: Hailie Deegan makes feelings clear about return to stock car racing

Deegan announced the move to race for Juncos Hollinger Racing in the Indy NXT series in October 2024. Hailie Deegan spoke with Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass during the IndyCar media day and highlighted the high sponsorship costs in NASCAR for a driver. She said (0:24 onwards):

“I mean, I wouldn’t say my NASCAR days are done. I think if there’s an opportunity, if someone wants to pay for a ride, yeah, I’ll do it. But as of now, it’s too much money for a lot of sponsors to put to the table and that’s something that was kind of a big factor for me.”

It’s hard to get sponsor money, it’s hard to get to that number of sponsor money. I think on this side of things, when the opportunity came up, I just took it.”

Expand Tweet

Deegan continued to practice for her Indy NXT debut during the off-season as she participated in multiple practice sessions with Toney Development Driver in the FRECA car.

