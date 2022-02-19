Hailie Deegan finishes P17 in Camping World Truck Series race 1

The Camping World Truck Series season opener did not go as well for Hailie Deegan as she would have liked after she finished at 17th position in the final standings. The Monster Energy Ford driver completed the stipulated total of 106 laps and secured 20 points.

It is, however, the first race of the Truck Series season, giving her many more opportunities to register a win as the season moves ahead. Deegan will now have to focus her entire attention on the upcoming NASCAR Truck Series Race in Las Vegas, commencing on March 5.

Here’s the final standing of the top 20 drivers:

Zane Smith - Ford #38 Ben Rhodes - Toyota #99 Christian Eckes - Toyota #98 Tanner Gray - Ford #15 Parker Kligerman - Chevrolet #75 Jesse Little - Chevrolet #02 Ty Majeski - Toyota #66 Danny Bohn - Chevrolet #20 Carson Hocevar - Chevrolet #42 Matt DiBenedetto - Chevrolet #25 Spencer Boyd - Chevrolet #12 Riley Herbst - Ford #17 Austin Wayne Self - Chevrolet #22 Timmy Hill - Toyota #56 Austin Hill - Chevrolet #7 Stewart Friesen - Toyota #52 Hailie Deegan - Ford #1 Thad Moffitt - Chevrolet #43 Kris Wright - Chevrolet #44 Jason White - Toyota #33

Zane Smith tops while Hailie Deegan flops at Daytona

Hailie Deegan was right in the middle of the action and looked good results-wise. Another of her great runs, however, was ruined by a wreck that wasn't her fault after a 17-truck incident with one lap remaining sent the race into overtime.

Meanwhile, Zane Smith, driving for Front Row Motorsports in his first season, won the 23rd annual NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway on Friday night.

After his first win at Daytona, Smith said:

“This is something else, this place is its own, I’ll tell you that. Man, literally my heart hurt during that late red flag. I thought we had [the win]... Man, hats off to this whole group. They really put the work in and it’s so damn cool to see it when it pays off... Man, this is going to be a really fun year. I’m going to try to make it a record year for myself. How cool is this?”

Smith started second on the restart to overtime and took the lead with a big push from Parker Kligerman. Another incident followed, but this time Smith had already taken the white flag and was declared the winner under caution. It was his fourth win in the Truck Series and his first at Daytona.

