Hailie Deegan graduates to NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024

Hailie Deegan has signed a multi-year contract with AM Racing to drive the No. 15 Ford Mustang at the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Daytona International Speedway.

“I am excited about the opportunity to compete full-time in the Nascar Xfinity Series, starting next year with AM Racing,” Deegan said in an official press release.

“From the start, the team has been nothing but great to work with, and the vision that Wade has for the team to accomplish align with my values perfectly. Through the support of Ford and the AM Racing team, I feel that we will achieve great things together in the NASCAR Xfinity Series," she continued.

Hailie Deegan made her NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Las Vegas 2022 while driving the No. 7 Ford for the SS Greenlight Racing team. She performed very well in her debut, where she finished in 13th place, starting from 20th.

Deegan has also participated in other NASCAR series like ARCA West in 2018 and 2019, where she took three victories to her name.

AM Racing's team president, Wade Moore, stated that he was excited to have Deegan as a part of his racing team.

“AM Racing is proud to announce the addition of Hailie to the family, We are excited to provide her with a home where she can grow as a cornerstone of our young program," Moore stated.

Hailie Deegan's No. 15 will be sponsored by AirBox, Inc., and VIVA Tequila Seltzer will be the main sponsor. Any other additional sponsors and Deegan's crew chief's information will be shared later by the team as the next season comes closer.

Hailie Deegan's main sponsors for her 2024 Xfinity deal with AM Racing

Airbox

It is a popular company that provided the best air purifies for indoor spaces. Airbox's purifies are installed across the US in places like hospitals, classroom, warehouses and educational facilities.

VIVA Tequila Seltzer

VIVA Tequila Seltzer is a beverage company which prodces healthier tequila-based seltzer.

“Viva Tequila Seltzer is excited to join AM Racing in announcing their partnership with their dynamic new driver, Hailie Deegan, as they embark on a thrilling journey to redefine winning in NASCAR,” Morgan Lockwood, Co-Founder of Viva Tequila Seltzer said. (via jayski.com)

Huckleberry, Elderberry, Watermelon, and Grapefruit are among the varieties available from Viva Tequila Seltzer.

Each can includes just 88 calories, no carbohydrates, and no sugar, making it an excellent choice for those who are concerned about their health.