"You shouldn’t be scared at your own house" - Hailie Deegan now has police protection from obsessed stalkers

Hailie Deegan is a social media user who has 1.2 million Instagram followers and 433,000 YouTube subscribers.

Her typical YouTube videos are all about lifestyle and racing. However, her most recent video, titled "Our Lives Are Endangered," took on a thoughtful tone. Deegan and Cabre discussed a circumstance in which Cabre's safety was allegedly endangered by someone infatuated with Deegan.

NASCAR on NBC went ahead on Twitter and stated that Deegan has revealed threats made to her boyfriend.

Upon identifying the so-called stalker, Deegan stated that the person is not far from them. She identified the unknown person as a male who resides in Mooresville, North Carolina, near the team's race shop.

She continued by stating that a few days earlier; the man went on social media and posted that he was going to kill Chase Cabre. The man sent a video that had a threatening sound as well as screenshots of a hand holding a gun.

According to Deegan, she has security cameras that have been put in her home that are constantly monitoring it, and the police, FBI agents, and NASCAR security are all aware of the situation.

In her statement, Hailie Deegan felt scared, also stating that when she raced at Mill bridge Speedway, she was escorted by security. She went ahead and added that:

“All we can do is try to feel safe in our home, have the cops protect us. But when you don’t know someone, and they’re threatening your livelihood, it’s hard to know what action you should be taking. It makes me uncomfortable. It makes me scared. You shouldn’t be scared at your own house.”

On her Twitter account, she thanked the fans for their support, stating that she likes to share her lifestyle with them.

Hailie Deegan @HailieDeegan Thank you for all the nice comments about what me and @CabreChase are dealing with. It’s a product of me openly sharing my life with my fans. Unfortunately theirs bad people who want to take advantage of that. It’s a horrible feeling always having to watch your back. Thank you for all the nice comments about what me and @CabreChase are dealing with. It’s a product of me openly sharing my life with my fans. Unfortunately theirs bad people who want to take advantage of that. It’s a horrible feeling always having to watch your back.

In her statement, Hailie Deegan said the stalker sent a handwritten letter to her Truck Series racing team, David Gilliland Racing, stating that the stalker and Deegan have been dating for several months.

Deegan researched the stalker and discovered that the stalker had been using a fake account. She stated that the phony account incorrectly stated that Deegan was being held hostage in her relationship with Cabre and that Cabre was physically abusing her.

Hailie Deegan withdrew from the Freedom 500 race at DeSoto Speedway due to threats to her life

Hailie Deegan stated that she had to withdraw from a non-NASCAR race in Bradenton, Florida, over the weekend due to the situation.

She indicated that she was doing something for "personal safety" when she first declared that she wouldn't be competing in the Freedom 500 race at DeSoto Speedway.

As a rookie in the Camping World Truck Series, Deegan only had one top-10 finish the previous year.

The 2022 season began with her being involved in a series of car wrecks. Deegan, who was crowned the NASCAR Truck Series' Most Popular Driver last year, is presently in 35th place after four races in the 2022 season.

