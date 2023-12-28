Hailie Deegan opens up about perception of women in NASCAR: "There's some different challenges for girls"

Xfinity Series driver Hailie Deegan recently talked about the challenges of being a woman in racing and the perception of women in NASCAR.

As the lone woman driver across all three levels of America's top stock car racing series until the 2023 season, Deegan has been breaking barriers and paving the way for aspiring women racers.

In a recent appearance on the Cars and Culture YouTube channel, the 22-year-old spoke in detail about the distinct challenges she has faced. Hailie Deegan emphasized that everyone encounters challenges in life, and for women drivers, there are specific hurdles that need to be overcome. She said:

"Everybody I think has certain challenges in their life. I think there's some different challenges for girls but I've also seen other girls attempt to make it in the sport of racing and I think I've kinda learned from it."

Maintaining a positive outlook, Hailie Deegan expressed her determination to focus on her goals rather than dwelling on the difficulties. She added (via the Sports Rush):

"For the most part, I’m so focused on what I’m trying to accomplish. I don’t like looking at that like, ‘Oh! It’s hard for a girl in racing!’ I don’t like being a person that looks at the negatives. I like being the glass-half-full type of person."

Hailie Deegan on laying the "ground rules" as a woman racer

Despite her positive outlook, the 22-year-old NASCAR driver did not shy away from addressing the stereotypes that are held against women in the world of motorsports. She said:

"It's hard because there are a lot of challenges when you are a girl in racing. It’s tough because I feel like you’re automatically looked at as you can easily be taken advantage of on the track. That maybe you're not gonna be as aggressive, or fight as hard as someone else."

However, Deegan emphasized that you have to stand your ground and establish yourself as a force to be reckoned with on the track. She added:

"But I think once you kind of lay the ground rules, (you) almost give off the impression that you aren't going to be a pushover."

Hailie Deegan made her full-time NASCAR Truck Series debut in 2021, driving for David Gilliland Racing. For the 2023 season, the California-native moved to ThorSport Racing. She failed to qualify for the playoffs, finishing her season in 19th position.

Now, heading into 2024, Deegan is set to make her full-time debut for AM Racing in the Xfinity Series, where she will be driving the No. 15 Ford Mustang.