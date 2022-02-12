"Be better right off the bat" - Hailie Deegan outlines plan for 2022 NASCAR season

NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan is expected to be behind the wheel at Daytona International Speedway for the 2022 NASCAR Truck Series season, to commence on February 18. Compared to last season, the Ford #17 driver will be working her way up to earn a promotion to NASCAR Xfinity Series the following season.

While reflecting on her previous season, Deegan said:

“I would say last year it took me probably twice as long as it would normally just to get comfortable and figure out the ropes in the Truck Series, just for the sole fact that there was no practice my first time.”

In order to better her previous performance, she outlined her plans for the 2022 season saying:

“To be able to go into this season, into 2022, and be better right off the bat, not have to work up to things and just the practice side of things this year, will be able to help me now that I know how to affect the truck – to be able to make those decision during practice in the short amount of time span that we do have.”

As fans await the Daytona event, Ford Performance announced the four drivers who will be racing this season. The team tweeted:

“4 of our @NASCAR stars are headed to @DAYTONA with @IMSA! Chase & Hailie will pair in one of @pf_racing's #FordMustang GT4s, with Austin & Harrison in another. #Roar24 #IMPC”

The young and talented NASCAR driver, who plies her trade for David Gilliland Racing, had a rough 2021 season. Hailie Deegan placed 28th in her first race in 2021 at Daytona International Speedway and couldn't improve, finishing in the same position in the race.

Hailie Deegan @HailieDeegan @FordPerformance P4 in qualifying today for the Daytona IMSA race. Nice start to kick off the 2022 season P4 in qualifying today for the Daytona IMSA race. Nice start to kick off the 2022 season 🙌 @FordPerformance https://t.co/CJO8yzJ9FL

Hailie Deegans 2022 performance expectation

Hailie Deegan made her Truck Series debut in October 2020 and since then she has been steadily working on improving her driving skills. As she walks into the 2022 season, all eyes are on her, with fans expecting a lot. In a recent interview, Mark Rushbrook, the Ford Performance Motorsports' global director, told NBC Sports that “Ford is expecting a lot.”

Should she be able to improve her performance, fans can expect to see her in the 2023 Xfinity Series. Her team David Gilliland Racing, however, doesn’t compete in the Xfinity Series, meaning her promotion will require switching teams. Meanwhile, she will be competing in a new Ford F-150 racing truck on February 18.

Edited by Anurag C