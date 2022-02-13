"We mesh really well" - Hailie Deegan on starting second NASCAR season with David Gilliland Racing 

David Gilliland Racing confirmed that NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan has officially agreed to return for a second season with DGR-Crosley. The team was later renamed to David Gilliland Racing.

David Gilliland Racing took to Twitter with the good news, informing fans that Hailie Deegan had signed a deal to return to the team. They stated:

"It's official. @HailieDeegan is back for another full season in @NASCAR_Trucks!"

Fans congratulated her on the deal, wishing Deegan all the best. One fan on Twitter expressed their excitement, mentioning that Deegan is one of the “coolest drivers” in the Truck Series.

Joshua @CtJoshua421 @dgr_racing @HailieDeegan @NASCAR_Trucks @MonsterEnergy @Wastequip Excellent news she's one of the coolest drivers in the truck series I wish her nothing but the best n success good luck @HailieDeegan we love you

Concerning her team’s preparedness and how much of a synergy they've been able to develop, the industrious driver said:

“From a team standpoint, we do have a lot of the same guys back on my program that were there last year. I felt like they were really good. I feel like we mesh really well and built a good relationship. ”

With her eyes set on the Xfinity Series promotion, Hailie Deegan and her team are prepared for a second season of the NASCAR Truck Series.

The Truck Series will kick off on February 18th at Daytona International Speedway. She will be starting this season with a new racing truck from Ford, F-150. While speaking about the new model, Deegan stated:

“I’m hoping that is going to help out a lot, it seems like from the data that they have, it looks to be a lot better, so I think we’re going to go out there and be a lot more competitive as a whole team.”

Hailie Deegan working towards for Xfinity Series

After Hailie Deegan finished 17th during her rookie truck campaign. The daughter of motocross driver Brian Deegan was named last season’s most popular driver.

The success of her entry into the Xfinity Series come 2023 will be determined by how she performs in this year's Camping World Truck Series. Therefore, she risks missing out on a spot in the Xfinity Series 2023 should she fail to perform.

If she manages to secure a position, she will become the first woman to compete in the Xfinity Series on a full-time basis since Danica Patrick in 2012.

Last month, Deegan participated in the Michelin Pilot Challenge at Daytona International Speedway in Peacock. She was driving a Mustang GT4 for PR, racing alongside veteran driver Chase Briscoe.

