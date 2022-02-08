"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't nervous" - Hailie Deegan reacts to Clash at LA Coliseum

The Clash at LA Coliseum drew praise from many NASCAR drivers, with Hailie Deegan being one of them.

The event could be regarded as a huge success, considering it was moved from its usual home at Daytona Speedway to a new location in Los Angeles. Many NASCAR drivers reacted to the success of the event, with Deegan writing in an early-morning tweet:

“Honestly, I was super impressed with how the @NASCAR clash went today. Packed stands, long merch lines, and great entertainment. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous for this event to end up being bust. Being able to talk about how much fun I had today just watching is a good feeling.”

Fans' comments on the tweet were overwhelming and most indicated that they were eager to watch her race in future events. Deegan explained that she wants to take things step by step where she is aiming to be the top NASCAR Truck Series driver.

One fan commented, saying:

“I thought it would be a wreck fest, but it was better than I expected. I think this year will be the best”

Hailie Deegan competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. She earned her first victory in the sport's developmental K&N Pro Series Westear 2018, gaining further popularity on national television.

Before the race, Deegan posted on her Facebook page that she anticipated the clash would go crazy. Eager to find out who would dominate the race, the event ended as she expected, topped up with great entertainment from NASCAR. Despite the raging pandemic, the Clash at LA Coliseum was successful, with Joey Logano taking the day as the winner.

Hailie Deegan talks about her father's role in her racing career

Speaking to FOX Sports earlier this year, Hailie Deegan said that her father's upbringing has influenced her choice to focus on social media to market herself. Her father, Brian Deegan, is an American professional racing driver and the most decorated Freestyle Motorcross rider in the history of X Games.

The senior Deegan was the first-ever rider to do a 360 twisting backflip in competition, although eventually losing out to Travis Pastrana. He is considered a veteran with a total of 10 medals.

Apart from motorsports, Brian Deegan is one of the founders of lifestyle clothing brand Metal Mulisha. Being the first endorser of Monster Energy, he remains a brand ambassador to this day, going on to ensure the collaboration between the energy drink company and his daughter.

