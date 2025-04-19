Hailie Deegan’s replacement speaks his mind on Rockingham’s NASCAR return

Rockingham Speedway’s return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series has sparked plenty of discussion, and one of the most direct takes came from Harrison Burton, who replaced Hailie Deegan at AM Racing this season. Speaking ahead of Saturday’s (April 19) race, Burton didn’t hold back his excitement about the opportunity to race at one of NASCAR’s most historic venues.

Burton, a former Cup Series driver who is now back in the Xfinity field, made it clear he’s fully focused on using this moment to build momentum for AM Racing. When talking about what he thinks about the track, Burton expressed that he’s all in. Calling the track “a place with a lot of character,” Burton said (via Speedway Digest):

“I’m really excited to get back behind the wheel at a place like Rockingham. It’s such a historic track… it’s cool to be part of the Xfinity Series bringing racing back there.”

He also pointed to their January test session at the track, saying the AM Racing team made good progress and even topped one of the time charts.

This is Burton’s first NASCAR Xfinity start at Rockingham, and while he hasn’t logged laps there during a race weekend before, the preseason test helped him and the team prepare. He stressed the learning curve due to the track’s recent repave, noting that typical tire wear concerns may shift to raw speed and restarts. Burton is confident that his team can deliver results, saying (via Speedway Digest):

“We’ve got a great group of people and partners.”

“Nothing would mean more to me than delivering AM Racing its first Xfinity Series win, locking into the Playoffs, and making a run at the championship,” he added.

This will be AM Racing’s first Xfinity Series appearance at Rockingham. Burton is currently 12th in the driver standings, while the team holds 14th in the owner points.

Hailie Deegan and Haiden Deegan promote racing, faith, and family in NYC media tour

Hailie Deegan and her younger brother Haiden were in New York City recently for a media appearance together, discussing their lives in motorsports and what drives them as athletes. Appearing on Fox & Friends for National Sibling Day, the Deegans gave fans a look at what it’s like growing up in a racing family.

Hailie Deegan, who moved from NASCAR to Indy NXT this year, spoke candidly about the challenges of being one of the few women in stock car racing, saying:

“There are definitely not many girls out there trying to represent the females in the sport... it’s super hard, super physical, and so it’s definitely a challenge, but I love it.”

The family visit to NYC wasn’t just about media spots. They also documented the trip in a YouTube vlog and visited the Empire State Building. According to Brian Deegan, it was the first time the whole family had been featured on a national news show together.

After their NYC stop, the family traveled to Philadelphia for Haiden’s race, where he finished second and extended his lead in the Supercross championship. Hailie Deegan, on the other hand, continues preparing for her upcoming Indy NXT race in Birmingham, Alabama, on May 4.

