Hailie Deegan shares how Kevin Harvick and Ryan Newman “frustrated” her at the Berlin leg of SRX Racing

Hailie Deegan, Camping World SRX Series as well as Truck Series regular, has been keeping herself busy, juggling between the late model and the nationwide NASCAR series of late. Also known popularly as the Superstar Racing Experience, the California native has been a part of every event of the series so far this season.

The Series marked the end of its fourth event in the six-event-long 2023 season, with numerous names from the highest echelon to dirt track racers and late model specialists on the field every week. Hailie Deegan was a part of the field racing in Michigan this Thursday as drivers were seen battling for position on the 7/16-mile-long short track in the Berlin Raceway and Entertainment Complex.

The #13 Ford F150 driver in the Truck Series summed up her weekend racing the likes of Kevin Harvick and Ryan Newman in Berlin on her Instagram story. The 22-year-old elaborated on how Harvick and Newman did not make it easy for her on the way to a P5 finish. She said:

"Overall, really good race. I finished third in one of the heat races. Berlin is a tough track it's very unique. I was getting frustrated in the race. I was running between fourth and sixth (place) bouncing back and forth. It was like (Kevin) Harvick on the bottom and (Ryan) Newman on the bottom, I'm trying to move them off of it. I had to remind myself who I'm trying to pass."

Hailie Deegan spoke about the experience that Ryan Newman and Kevin Harvick bought to the track with them, and how racing veterans of the sport was as difficult as it gets for Deegan. She said:

"These guys got so much experience, are so good, and honestly, I had a great time."

SRX Racing continues on with the 2023 season at Eldora Speedway up next on August 10, 2023.

Hailie Deegan taking competition from top-level drivers in the SRX Series as an 'education moment'

Going up against the likes of Ryan Newman, Denny Hamlin, and Kevin Harvick to name a few in the Camping World SRX Series, Hailie Deegan seems to be focussing on beating the top guys, as well as learning from them on the track.

The ThorSport Racing driver elaborated in an interview after this Thursday's SRX race at Berlin Speedway on her battles with Newman and Harvick and what she can take away from them. She said in an interview with sportsnaut.com's Matt Weaver:

"I'm using it as an education moment, not using it necessarily as 'Oh okay I'm gonna go get lapped' but using it to be towards my advantage to where I can pick these guys' brains to really analyze what they're doing."

Matt Weaver @MattWeaverRA



She also agreed that racing against these legends in SRX are helping her grow as a racer. Hailie Deegan finished fifth in SRX Berlin and she says something has started to click.She also agreed that racing against these legends in SRX are helping her grow as a racer. pic.twitter.com/VxMYPQmCDI

Watch Hailie Deegan compete in the first race of the Truck Series playoffs on August 11, 2023, at Indianapolis Raceway Park.