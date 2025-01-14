Hailie Deegan shares updates while transitioning into new Indy Home

Former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Hailie Deegan will move to Indy NXT in 2025. As the 14-race season gets closer, the 23-year-old speedster shared a sneak peek into her day with her 78.7K followers on Snapchat.

Deegan started her day with a nice breakfast at one of The Breakfast Co.’s outlets. Then she headed straight for FOX's content day. FOX will cover the entire season and, notably, 2025 is going to be the first year of Indy with the media giant.

Here are a few screenshots from her official Snapchat account:

(Source: Hailie Deegan/Snapchat)

(Source: Hailie Deegan/Snapchat)

Deegan is a seasoned racer with 69 starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series to her credit. Before joining AM Racing’s Xfinity lineup, she used to compete with the No. 1 David Gilliland Racing Ford in the Truck Series. Last year, Deegan made 17 Xfinity starts but didn’t win.

Nevertheless, 2025 could be a fresh start for her. Hailie Deegan, the daughter of professional motocross rider Brian Deegan, will join HMD Motorsports for her debut season in the Indy NXT.

“Hailie, and especially the Deegan name, are huge in motorsports, and we welcome them to the HMD Motorsports family,” said Mike Maurini, President of HMD Motorsports. “Hailie has already been out to the shop and is taking the move to open-wheel racing seriously.”

Last year, Deegan was also seen testing her car out at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. What it is that she finds so appealing about the Indy NXT Series?

“I like high grip stuff”- Hailie Deegan on why she opted for Indy NXT

Hailie Deegan is a skilled racer with a knack for driving cars with a high grip. Luckily, that is what the Dallara IL-15 is known for. Speaking of how she landed the idea of competing in the Indy, Deegan said in an interview with Dirty Mo Media in October 2024,

“I feel like I'm decent friends with some of the guys on the IndyCar side. Let's go to the IndyCar race at Iowa (in August). Let's go check it out. Why not," Deegan said (at 0:25).

NASCAR has resorted to PJ1 Trackbite in the last five years to increase grip at certain tracks. Even then, the cars in the Indy NXT Series possess a higher grip than NASCAR’s stock cars. Speaking of which, Deegan said,

“I like high grip stuff. I like tracks (that are) wide open a lot. I love road courses. Maybe I should really look at this avenue." (0:55)

While Hailie Deegan left AM Racing, the North Carolina-based hired former Wood Brothers Racing driver Harrison Burton to pilot their flagship Ford this year. Burton’s first race of the season is scheduled for February 15.

The 120-lap race will be held at the historic Daytona International Speedway and will stream on CW with radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

