Hailie Deegan sports a green tank top and white shorts in her mother’s “family weekend” picture

Former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Hailie Deegan was seen with her family on a vacation to Alys Beach, Florida. Wearing a green top paired with white shorts, the 23-year-old speedster posed for the camera next to her parents and brothers.

Ad

Everyone wore beach outfits that day. Just recently, Deegan’s mother Marissa uploaded the photo on Instagram with the following caption:

“Squeezed in a family weekend @alysbeach Love when we can be all together ❤️”

Ad

Trending

In 2024, Hailie Deegan joined AM Racing’s Xfinity Series roster under a full-time schedule. But after running only 17 races together, Deegan and AM Racing decided to part ways. Ex-Wood Brothers Racing driver Harrison Burton was tabbed for AM Racing’s 2025 campaign.

Meanwhile, Deegan joined the Indy NXT series as a rookie. She made her open-wheel debut with HMD Motorsports at the Petersburg Grand Prix, qualifying 21st and finishing 14th. She currently drives the No. 38 entry alongside teammates Caio Collet, Josh Pierson, Tommy Smith, and Bryce Aron.

Ad

Last year, Deegan said in a statement (via ESPN),

“I am excited about the opportunity and look forward to working with a proven program in HMD Motorsports. "I have much to learn, but I am ready to go. The team brings a wealth of knowledge for me to pull from.”

Next up for Deegan is the Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park. Scheduled for May 4, the event will be televised on Fox Sports 1 and INDYCAR Live from 11:30 AM ET onwards with radio updates on SiriusXM.

Ad

Hailie Deegan’s brother Haiden arrested for pulling street stunts

Supercross and Motorcross star, and brother of Hailie Deegan, Haiden Deegan was arrested by Walton County police for street racing and stunt driving. Although there isn’t a lot of information on exactly how things went down between Haiden and the police, the former revealed through a recent story on Instagram that he has been charged a $1000 penalty.

Ad

Here is a screenshot of Deegan's story:

(Source: Haiden Deegan/Instagram)

A user on X by the name of Austin Griffis posted more information on the same, along with Haiden’s inmate details. He doesn’t have a court date yet.

Ad

“It appears that Monster Energy Supercross 250 West points leader, Haiden Deegan, had a little too much fun in Walton County, Florida, last night,” Griffis wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hailie Deegan's brother, Haiden, was released on Saturday, March 22 after paying off the amount mentioned in the bond. The Walton County Sheriff's Office confirmed that his vehicle will remain in legal custody for 30 days. However, the officer who spoke with the two-time 250cc SMX Champion described him as being "respectful during the entire encounter" (as per People).

Haiden debuted back in August 2022 and currently drives for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. Per NBC Sports, he is the points leader in the Monster Energy 250 West championship standings. His next race is scheduled for March 29 in Seattle, Washington State.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback