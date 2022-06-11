"It’s kind of disheartening" - Hailie Deegan wants NASCAR to intervene and penalize errant drivers

Hailie Deegan is still going strong in her second season of the NASCAR Truck Series. The 20-year-old driver is among the few female drivers who have been able to penetrate the male-dominated field.

Following regular incidents, Deegan admitted last month that some drivers took advantage just because she was a woman. However, according to her, she hasn't thought of retaliating since she understands the importance of good finishes.

Earlier this week, the young, talented driver partook in a virtual interview where they discussed various topics, including her season's progression and aggressive driving.

Speaking about how aggressive the series is, Hailie Deegan stated that she would also not bow down as she watches other drivers wreck her. Instead, she will return the favor and race the other drivers the way they race her.

According to her, NASCAR should start penalizing errant drivers. In her statement, the David Gilliland Racing driver said:

“I feel like there needs to be some structure to it in order to get it under control. I haven’t seen many people get penalized in the Truck Series for what happens on the track. It’s kind of disheartening because you wish there were situations, like, ‘Man, I didn’t deserve that’.”

The lower-tier series is one of the series with the most chaotic races, with incidents occurring every week.

Hailie Deegan’s performance in the 2022 season

With the season approaching the halfway mark, Hailie Deegan is yet to secure a top-ten finish. She has recorded numerous top-20 finishes, however.

With 16 races under our belts, Deegan's best finish stands at 15th place, which she collected last weekend at the World Wide Technology Raceway. Before heading to Illinois, she posted a disappointing finish at Charlotte, and her recent performance served as a perfect comeback.

Before the start of the season, Deegan's goal was to work hard and earn a promotion to the Xfinity Series, but things seem to be going against her. With 20 races in hand, Deegan still has a chance to achieve her racing goal in the Xfinity Series in 2023.

Catch her at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

