Haley Dillon drops 2-word reaction on Denny Hamlin’s response to Ty Dillon’s post Atlanta race comments 

Ty Dillon’s wife, Haley Dillon, recently reacted to Denny Hamlin's reply about her husband's bold post‑race taunt after the NASCAR Cup race at EchoPark Speedway last Saturday (June 28).

Dillon, who was the 32nd seed, beat Hamlin at the NASCAR in‑Season Challenge. The Kaulig Racing No. 10 Chevrolet driver finished in eighth position at the 1.54-mile oval after Hamlin crashed out on Lap 69 and was forced to retire in 31st place. Dillon later commented on his win past Hamlin in a post-race interview with TNT and said:

"For all you Denny fans out there, I just knocked your favorite driver out."

Ty Dillon's wife, Haley, reshared a clip of Hamlin's recent Actions Detrimental podcast episode, where he praised the driver’s performance.

"Love this🤣💖," Haley wrote.

Haley Dillon's story on June 30 - Source: @haleykdillon on Instagram

Dillon delivered his first top-10 finish of the 2025 season in Atlanta. He started the Quaker State 400 from 14th and climbed after avoiding the massive Lap 69 wreck that eliminated about 20 drivers, including Hamlin. The 33-year-old ran as high as third before settling into eighth at the checkered flag.

"Ty Dillon, he beat me. Give him his moment people. He was ahead of me the whole fu*king race," Denny Hamlin said.

He texted, he's like, 'Hey I was just playing around.' I'm like, 'Bro, I loved it,'" he added.

Hamlin, who made contact with John Hunter Nemechek on the backstretch, spun his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in a multicar pile-up that halted Stage 2. He suffered his third DNF of the season while Dillon moved on to the next round of the $1 million tournament.

The second round of the five-race challenge will resume this week at the Chicago Street race (July 6).

Ty Dillon in talks with Kaulig Racing for 2026 contract renewal

Ty Dillon is reportedly in negotiations with Kaulig Racing to secure his NASCAR Cup seat for 2026.

Despite sitting in 31st place in the standings, bright runs like his eighth-place finish at EchoPark Atlanta show promise. Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass reported that Dillon and Kaulig are already in talks about a new deal for 2026, and the team expects to retain the same drivers next year.

Dillon has one win in over 76 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series but has failed to register a Cup win. He moved to the Cup Series full-time in 2017 and ran four seasons with Germain Racing, with career-best finishes of 3rd at Talladega (2020) and a top‑10 at Daytona (2018). He later moved to Spire Motorsports and Petty GMS Motorsports for a season each and bounced between other teams before landing a full-time seat in Kaulig Racing’s No. 10 this year.

