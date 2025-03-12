Haley Dillon shares adorable selfie with husband Ty Dillon from their visit to Disneyland and California Adventure Park

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Dillon's wife, Haley Dillon, shared an image of their day out on Instagram. The couple went to Disneyland and California Adventure Park before the Las Vegas Motor Speedway race.

Haley and Ty tied the knot over a decade ago in 2014 at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina. The couple shares three kids, and their social media feed is filled with images of the kids. Mr. and Mrs. Dillon have a joint following of 180K on their Instagram account.

In a recent story, Ty Dillon's wife, Haley, donned an off-white sweater along with a sparkly pink ribbon. Meanwhile, her husband wore a black hoodie with a Panther logo on it. He completed his day-out look with an orange and white cap with a bull logo on the front.

Haley Dillon tagged her husband, California Adventure Park, Disneyland, and Westcoastwing.

Here's a screenshot of the story:

Ty Dillon and his wife went to Disneyland and California Adventure Park (Source: @haleykdillon via Instagram)

Disneyland, also known as the “Happiest Place on Earth,” is located at 1313 S Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, California 92802. The resort is decorated with Disney-themed shows, including the famous cartoon show Mickey Mouse and the movie series Star Wars.

Meanwhile, the California Adventure Park offers a wide range of rides. The park has over 70 rides and attractions in seven different themed areas, including the famous NASCAR-based movie Cars-themed area.

"Send it my way and I'll post mine": Ty Dillon's wife, Haley, asked her fans about their prom dress

In January 2025, Kaulig Racing driver Ty Dillon's wife, Haley, recalled her high school memories. She talked about her prom night with her fans and asked them to share their prom images.

Mrs. Dillon humorously revealed that the most popular dress during her prom had a hot pink zebra print.

"I was talking to a couple of my girlfriends today, that we all realized that we had had hot pink and zebra prom dresses or homecoming dresses or tolo or whatever the dance was. So, it got me thinking. We couldn't have been alone. It was such a popular thing from probably ‘04 to 2012 or something in that sweet spot," she said on Instagram.

Reflecting upon the popular trend with hot pink zebra prints, Haley Dillon asked her fans to share similar outfits:

"So send me a photo of you in your hot pink or zebra dress or both. Lord knows you had an outrageous updo or some fabulous glittery makeup. Or, you know, there was probably I'm guessing a lot of shimmer to that eye shadow. So send it my way and I'll post mine," she added.

Ty Dillon has landed a full-time seat in the Cup Series with Kaulig Racing after running part-time in the last season. He ranks 23rd in his #10 Chevy Camaro ZL1 in the 2025 season.

