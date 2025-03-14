Haley Dillon shares highlights from 'Phoenix Weekend' featuring husband Ty Dillon and kids

NASCAR driver Ty Dillon's wife Haley Dillon recently took to social media to share a recap of her weekend at Phoenix Raceway, where her husband competed in the Shriners Children's 500. Known for offering fans a glimpse into her life as a NASCAR wife and mom, Haley was once again in the stands, proudly cheering on her husband as his biggest supporter.

Ad

Haley, a former Charlotte Hornets dancer, caught Ty’s eye, and the two quickly hit it off. They got engaged in December 2013 and married a year later in the same month. The NASCAR couple now shares three children. Their first-born daughter Oakley Ray (born November 20, 2017), and sons Kapton Reed (born October 29, 2020) and Bear (born April 2024).

In a recent update on Instagram, Haley shared a reel featuring her husband, their youngest son Bear, and RCR's owner and Dillon's grandfather Richard Childress. The reel displays several moments from the family's weekend at Phoenix.

Ad

Trending

"Phoenix weekend 🏁" the post was captioned

Ad

Ty Dillon, who pilots the #10 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing, is in his 7th full-time season in the Cup Series. In his NASCAR career, the 33-year-old North Carolina native has aggregated four victories, however, none have been achieved in the Cup Series. However, Dillon is a former ARCA Menards Series champion, securing the feat early in his racing career in 2011.

The #10 driver's start to the 2025 Cup Series campaign has been slow, as Dillon has failed to secure a finish inside the top ten. His best finish came in the Daytona 500 where he crossed the start-finish line in P14. Can he deliver a solid performance in Las Vegas on Sunday? Only time will tell.

Ad

Ty Dillon rips into NASCAR’s controversial ruling: “That is where NASCAR gets itself into a little bit of trouble”

NASCAR driver Ty Dillon was reportedly intentionally wrecked by Team Penske's Austin Cindric in retaliation for an incident at COTA, where the Kaulig Racing driver pushed Cindric off the track. An investigation was launched into the matter following which NASCAR sanctioned a $50,000 penalty and deducted 50 driver points.

Ad

Dillon feels that this was an unfair decision as many recent incidents, similar to the one between him and Cindric ended up with a race suspension.

“I was expecting a one-race suspension...I think a one-race suspension is what most of us expected. They set a standard a couple of years ago. I’m glad NASCAR handled most of it. I feel somewhat justified but we’ll see,” Ty Dillon said via Frontstretch.

Ad

“I think that is where maybe NASCAR gets itself into a little bit of trouble when they try to get into grey areas, deciding what is fast enough. For the past eight years, they do a safety meeting at Daytona and show a video with a car sitting sideways and getting hit at 75 miles per hour; the amount of damage that does is pretty incredible," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Cup Series will return with its action for the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday. Catch the race on FOX Sports 1, PRN, and SiriusXM for live updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback