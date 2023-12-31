Hall of Famer NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough dies

NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough has passed away at the age of 84.

Yarborough, an icon in the world of motorsports, left an indelible mark with a career that boasted remarkable achievements. The South Carolina native is one of the seven drivers to win more than 80 races in his Cup Series career.

Tied with Jimmie Johnson at sixth with 83 wins, Yarborough only trails behind Richard Petty, David Pearson, Jeff Gordon, Bobby Allison and Darrell Waltrip.

Yarborough etched his name in the record books as the first driver in Cup Series history to clinch three consecutive titles—an accomplishment that showcased his dominance during a pivotal era of stock car racing. His accomplishments made him a force to be reckoned with, earning him a place in the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 1993 and the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2012.

Yarborough also claimed the International Race of Champions (IROC) championship in 1984. His competitive spirit led him to make four starts in the Indianapolis 500, achieving a tenth-place finish in 1972. Yarborough also participated in the 1981 Le Mans 24 alongside Billy Hagan and Bill Cooper.

NASCAR community reacts to Cale Yarborough's passing

Yarborough's passing prompted heartfelt reactions from the NASCAR community. Jim France, CEO of NASCAR, paid tribute to the racing icon, acknowledging Yarborough as one of the toughest competitors the sport has ever seen. He said (via Motorsport.com):

"Cale Yarborough was one of the toughest competitors NASCAR has ever seen. His combination of talent, grit and determination separated Cale from his peers, both on the track and in the record book."

"He was respected and admired by competitors and fans alike and was as comfortable behind the wheel of a tractor as he was behind the wheel of a stock car. On behalf of the France family and NASCAR, I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Cale Yarborough."

Meanwhile, seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson also expressed sadness at the loss of his childhood hero. He said (via Motorsport.com):

"Cale Yarborough was my childhood hero. What an honor to be tied with the legend for 83 Cup series wins. He was “the man” and the legacy of Cale will forever live on. My deepest condolences to Cale’s family."