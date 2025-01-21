“Happy MLK Day!”: Austin Dillon’s wife Whitney pays homage to Martin Luther King Jr. in IG post

Whitney Dillon, wife of NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon, took to social media to pay homage to Martin Luther King Jr. in honor of the MLK Day. The holiday is celebrated every third Monday of January, which is close to the late King's birthday, January 15.

Whitney, the wife of the driver of the #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet shared a photo of King with one of his famous quotes that read:

"Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."

Whitney penned her caption at the bottom of the post to signify she was celebrating King and his impact on racial injustice in the United States, writing:

"Happy MLK Day!"

Screenshot via Instagram @whitneydillon

Whitney and Austin married in December 2017 and have two children. Their son, Ace, was born in 2020 while their daughter, Blaize, was born in 2023. Recently, Whitney took to Instagram to share photos of the Dillon family on a ski trip. Her caption read:

"fam bam ski trip 🤍"

Joining the Dillons on the ski trip was Mariel Swan, a friend of Whitney's and former star on the NASCAR reality shows "Racing Wives" and "Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane". Swan found a mention in a separate Instagram post by Whitney, with a few photos from the ski trip and a caption that read:

"ski bunny 🤍"

On the racing side of things, Austin Dillon is set for his 12th full-time Cup Series season behind the wheel of the famed #3 machine, a car owned by his grandfather, Richard Childress. Dillon has five career Cup Series victories including the 2018 Daytona 500.

In 2024, Dillon returned to victory lane for the first time since 2022 by winning at Richmond. However, after it was deemed that Dillon intentionally wrecked Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin for the lead on the final lap, the win no longer allowed him to be playoff-eligible. Despite a win, Dillon didn't make the playoffs and ended up finishing 32nd in the standings.

Austin Dillon's team Richard Childress Racing recently revealed the 2025 paint scheme

Ahead of Dillon's 12th full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series, Richard Childress Racing recently revealed that one of the driver's sponsors, Winchester Ammunition, is returning in collaboration with Bass Pro Shops for the 2025 season. The team revealed Dillon's paint scheme in a social media post.

The look of the #3 Chevrolet is virtually identical to the paint scheme Dillon drove to the win at Richmond last season. RCR penned a caption on Instagram that read:

"@bassproshops and @winchesterammunition join Richard Childress Racing and the iconic No. 3 Chevrolet for the upcoming season!"

Prior to the Cup Series, Dillon made a name for himself in the Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. He wheeled a #3 RCR-owned machine to a championship in the Truck Series in 2011 and the Xfinity Series in 2013.

