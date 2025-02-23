Harrison Burton admits "it's healthy to be frustrated" despite matching AM Racing's 2024 season record in just two races

Harrison Burton shared his thoughts after making his debut for AM Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Atlanta Motor Speedway race. After departing from Wood Brothers Racing last year, the 24-year-old Burton started his Xfinity campaign strong with two top-10 finishes in the season's first two races.

Ad

With two Xfinity races done and dusted for the 2025 season, the North Carolina native matched two top 10 records by AM Racing last season, which was secured by Joey Logano in a part-time stint after Deegan's departure.

In a post-race conversation at Atlanta, Burton was asked to shed light upon his two impressive starts this year with a completely new team. Burton said:

"This is our own fresh start, our new race team's fresh start, And yes, it is a great sign of progress... To me it's about this year, it doesn't really matter about last year."

Ad

Trending

He continued:

"We've got the guys capable to win races, so I'm a little frustrated. I mean, I feel like I could have done a better job today, so that's frustrating me, but, you know, like you said, it's a good step forward and this is a healthy thing. It's not a, I'm mad at the world, it's healthy to be frustrated when you're a competitor and you want more. So that's what we're going to keep doing and try to get better and try to win these races. We're capable of doing that."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After three full-time seasons in NASCAR's premier division driving the No. 21 Ford for Wood Brothers, Burton stepped down the ladder and transitioned to the Xfinity series. He then replaced Hailie Deegan at AM Racing for a full-time schedule and took the reins of the No. 25 Ford.

"I'm proud to continue my relationship": Harrison Burton reunites with his Cup Series sponsor with AM Racing

Amid his new full-time schedule with AM Racing, Harrison Burton bagged multi-race sponsorships from Dex Imaging, starting from the recently held Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Ad

Burton continued his partnership with imaging technology with whom he became victorious in his maiden Cup Series win at the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 race at Daytona International Speedway.

In a press release by the team, Burton said:

"I am proud to continue my relationship with DEX Imaging this season. Winning the Wood Brothers’ 100th NASCAR Cup Series race last August at Daytona with DEX Imaging on board was a special milestone in our journey together and a testament to what we’ve achieved along the way. With their continued support, I’m focused on leading AM Racing to its first NASCAR Xfinity Series win this season.

Ad

"Their dedication and belief in me as a driver fuel my determination to succeed. Together, we’re not just aiming for victories — we’re continuing to build a partnership that represents excellence on and off the track. I’m excited to see what we can achieve this year," added Burton.

Meanwhile, Harrison Burton and the No. 25 team will return to action for the road course race at Circuit of the Americas on March 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"