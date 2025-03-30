Harrison Burton commends AM Racing's crew for supporting him at Martinsville

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Harrison Burton has shared a clip of his team, AM Racing, supporting him during the US Marine Corps 250. He praised its gesture when the red flag was out.

The Martinsville Speedway race held on March 29, 2025, was a tough weekend for almost every driver, filled with aggressive driving, a series of restarts, and a red flag. Burton found himself involved in one of the incidents on the 0.526-mile track.

Burton's team held him back and cheered for him when the red flag was out. He lost his front bumper, losing his cool on the team radio, but it sought to divert his attention, cheering him up. The former Wood Brothers Racing driver tweeted:

"Shout out to the @AMRacingNASCAR boys and girls who knew I needed cheering up lol."

Harrison Burton had a solid start and qualified fifth for the race. He was 0.18 seconds behind JR Motorsports prodigy Connor Zilisch. However, he dropped several spots and finished stage one P17, falling eight more to P25 in stage two.

The #25 Ford driver made a comeback in the final stage of the race and moved up multiple spots. He closely missed securing a top-10 finish at 11th. Richard Childress Racing's Austin Hill won, earning 44 points.

"I know I can be a Cup driver": Harrison Burton on his Xfinity Series move

In Feburary 2025, former Wood Brothers Racing driver Harrison Burton moved to the Xfinity Series for the 2025 season. He had competed in the Cup Series for three seasons with NASCAR's longest-running team and drove the #21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

Burton won only one Cup event at the Daytona International Speedway last year. He etched his name in sports history, securing his first Cup Series and Wood Brothers Racing's 100th win at the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Burton finished 16th in the 2024 season, and the team replaced him with Josh Berry for the 2025 season. He moved to AM Racing for and drives the #25 Ford for the team. Reflecting on his move to the Xfinity Series, he said:

“It was frustrating and not what I wanted it to be. I made great, lifelong friendships and got a lot of good out of it. Got to be a much better race car driver from it. It just didn’t go as well as it needed to soon enough.

I’m really motivated. I know that I can do it; I know I can be a Cup driver. That’s still my goal. I’ve got to rework my way up there, get an opportunity, and go take advantage of it."

Harrison Burton fell four spots after the Martinsville Speedway race and ranks 15th with 158 points on the drivers' points table. He has secured three top-10 finishes and led 12 laps in seven starts in the 2025 season.

