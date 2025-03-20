Harrison Burton drops 4-word verdict on his ‘winning’ pick for the NCAA’s March Madness

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Harrison Burton's team, AM Racing, recently took to X and shared his top picks for the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship. Burton reshared the post on his account, showing support for his favorite team and predicting their entry into the finals.

Burton debuted in stock car racing in 2019 with Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series. He secured his first full-time seat the following year and finished eighth in the final standings. Additionally, he achieved four wins in his second season in the series. He moved to the Cup Series in 2021 and earned a full-time seat with Wood Brothers Racing in 2022.

After a three-season hiatus, Harrison Burton is back in the Xfinity Series, having been replaced at Wood Brothers Racing by Josh Berry. He joined AM Racing for the season.

In the post shared by AM Racing, Burton filled out the "Final Four" bracket for the 2025 NCAA championship.

"It’s March Madness time, @HBurtonRacing has @DukeMBB winning it all, who you got?" the AM Racing team wrote.

The #25 Ford driver selected the Duke Men's Basketball team from the East Division, followed by the Illinois team from the Midwest, the Michigan team from the South Division, and the Florida team from the West Division. For the finals, he picked the Duke and Florida teams, with the Duke Men's Basketball team ultimately emerging as the champions.

Reflecting on this, Harrison Burton wrote:

"Duke is a lock."

Burton currently ranks 13th in the 2025 driver's points table with 119 points to his credit. He has secured three top-ten finishes in five starts and sits one spot above JR Motorsports driver Carson Kvapil.

"I know I can be a Cup driver": Harrison Burton gets candid after his split with Wood Brothers Racing

In February 2025, former Wood Brothers Racing driver Harrison Burton opened up about his return to the Xfinity Series after competing in NASCAR's top-tier series. He highlighted that his maiden victory at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 last year earned him a spot in the playoffs.

Despite leading WBR to its 100th victory, the team announced its decision to part ways with the driver. He then moved to the second-tier series and joined AM Racing to drive the #25 Ford for the team during the 2025 season.

In an interview, Harrison Burton shared his thoughts on returning to the Xfinity Series after three years in the Cup Series:

“It was frustrating and not what I wanted it to be,” Burton said via NASCAR.com. “I made great, lifelong friendships and got a lot of good out of it. Got to be a much better race car driver from it. It just didn’t go as well as it needed to soon enough."

"I’m really motivated. I know that I can do it; I know I can be a Cup driver. That’s still my goal. I’ve got to rework my way up there, get an opportunity and go take advantage of it," he added.

Harrison Burton had a slow start at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway race, qualifying in 18th place. However, he quickly recovered and finished among the top ten drivers, securing an 8th-place finish.

