Harrison Burton drops F-bomb-laced radio rant amid disappointing Martinsville outing

AM racing driver, Harrison Burton exclaimed his frustration with the cautions during the race, dropping “F-bombs”. The race occurred on March 29 at the Martinsville Speedway.

Harrison Burton competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, which consisted of 250 laps. The short track was won by Austin Hill of Richard Childress Racing after surviving multiple cautions and an overtime finish. Burton is currently sixth in the standings and has a strong history at Martinsville, having become the youngest winner at the track on 20 years and 22 days old when he won the Draft Top 250 in 2020.

Multiple cautions marred his return to the Xfinity Series at the track and he exclaimed his frustration with the situation. Burton's comments were shared on X by journalist Davey Segal.

" I'm f*cking so over this bullshit. (For) f*cking 17th. Are you kidding me?" his tweet read.

Burton gained early prominence by winning the 2017 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Championship and World Series of Ashphalt Super Late Model Championship. He debuted in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2019 with Joe Gibbs Racing and was named the Rookie Of the Year in 2020.

Burton transitioned to the Cup Series in 2021 driving for Wood Brothers Racing and won the Daytona race to qualify the team into the playoffs in 2024. The 25-year-old retuned to the Xfinity Series full-time with AM Racing driving the #25 Ford. Burton was the first driver born in the 2000s to win an Xfinity Series race.

Harrison Burton on stepping down to Xfinity Series

Burton stated that his time in the Cup Series was frustrating and not what he wanted it to be but emphasized the valuable experience and friendships he gained. Now with AM Racing, he is focused on performing well, winning races, and making the playoffs.

“It was frustrating and not what I wanted it to be,” Burton said (via NASCAR.com). “I made great, lifelong friendships and got a lot of good out of it. Got to be a much better race car driver from it. It just didn’t go as well as it needed to soon enough."

Burton said that while he still aimed at becoming a Cup Series driver, he needed to rework his way up there.

"I’m really motivated. I know that I can do it; I know I can be a Cup driver. That’s still my goal. I’ve got to rework my way up there, get an opportunity and go take advantage of it," added Harrison Burton.

The 25-year-old also spoke on his expectations from his team and himself for the season ahead in the Xfinity Series.

“My expectations are we’re going to perform well, win races and make the playoffs. That’s my goal and the mindset we all have to have," said Harrison Burton.

The 25-year-old will next be in action at the Sport Clips Haircut VFW 200, which will take place at the Darlington Raceway on April 5.

