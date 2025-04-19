Harrison Burton grammar-checks his cousin Jeb over Rockingham broadcast post

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Harrison Burton cheekily corrected his cousin Jeb Burton ahead of Saturday's race at Rockingham Speedway. ‘The Rock’ hosted the Truck Series race on Friday and is set to host both the ARCA East and Xfinity Series races on Saturday (April 19) in front of a sell-out crowd.

Harrison and Jeb are part of the Burton racing family, sons of former Cup Series drivers Jeff Burton and Ward Burton, respectively. The second-generation racers are competing in the Xfinity Series this season, with Harrison driving the #25 AM Racing Ford and Jeb driving the #27 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevy.

Ahead of the Xfinity Series race at Rockingham, Jeb Burton shared a link for his social media followers to ride onboard his #27 Chevy, with the driver cam featured on The CW. However, he mistakenly used the word 'rode' instead of 'ride,' and his cousin Harrison was quick to call out the error on X (formerly Twitter).

"Rode with us today!" Jeb Burton initially wrote.

"Ride*" Harrison Burton commented.

The #27 Jordan Anderson Racing driver corrected the typo. Here is the hilarious interaction between the Burton cousins.

Jeb Burton is one of the few drivers in the Xfinity Series field who has raced at Rockingham Speedway in the past. During the Truck Series' brief visit to the one-mile oval a decade ago, Burton recorded a seventh and 11th place finish in his two starts. He was on pole for the 2013 Truck race, which was won by Kyle Larson.

Other drivers on the current grid with Rockingham experience include veteran Kasey Kahne, Xfinity regular Ryan Sieg, and Truck Series drivers Matt Crafton, Grant Enfinger, and Parker Kligerman.

Saturday's schedule at 'The Rock' includes the Xfinity practice and qualifying session at 11:30 AM ET, followed by the ARCA East race at 1:00 PM ET. The NC Education Lottery 250 Xfinity race is scheduled for 4:00 PM ET.

Harrison Burton previews Xfinity Series return to Rockingham

Harrison Burton is excited to race at the historic Rockingham Speedway, a track where his dad, Jeff Burton, won a Cup race in 1999. Harrison described the iconic one-mile oval as a track with a "lot of character."

Unlike traditional races at Rockingham, Burton said tire wear won’t be a concern due to the recent repave. He said that raw speed and track position will be key to a good result. He added that acing the restarts and adapting to track evolution will be crucial.

"With the repave at Rockingham, we're still learning a lot about how the track's going to race. Typically, it's been a place where tire wear is huge, but now it might be more about raw speed and track position. I think execution on restarts and staying ahead of the track as it changes through the run will be key to having a good day," he said via AM Racing PR.

Heading into the 10th round of the season, Harrison Burton has secured three top-10 finishes and will be aiming for his first top-five result of the year at Rockingham Speedway.

