Harrison Burton marries longtime girlfriend Jenna Petty, shares wedding photos with fans

Harrison Burton tied the knot with his high school sweetheart, Jenna Petty. The Xfinity Series driver shared a series of images from the wedding ceremony that featured the likes of Todd Gilliland as the best man.Burton and Petty began dating in 2017. After seven years of courtship, Burton proposed to her last year. He was competing in the Cup Series for Wood Brothers Racing at the time.On October 1, 2025, the pair got married at Montage Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina. Reflecting upon the same, Burton shared an Instagram carousel with the following caption,&quot;Always &amp; forever, the Burtons.10.01.2025&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHarrison Burton currently drives the No.25 Ford for AM Racing. He joined the team this year after getting replaced by Josh Berry in WBR. The 24-year-old has finished 20th or lower in the playoffs so far.He's ranked 11th in the playoff standings and is eight points below the cutoff. This negates any possibility of advancing through points, as he's in a must-win situation heading into the final Round of 12 race at the Charlotte Roval.However, the road course configuration has been a site of mid-pack finishes for the North Carolina native. In his three starts at the track, Burton hasn't finished higher than P20.Harrison Burton reflects on 'awkward' departure with WBRAhead of the playoffs, Harrison Burton spoke to NASCAR reporter Joseph Srigley and discussed his departure from Wood Brothers Racing. He admitted to having mixed emotions due to the late-season win he captured in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.&quot;I've been up front with AM since the beginning, and they want this for me too. It is for me to hopefully wonder and get back to the Cup Series. It wasn't the run I wanted. I have a sour taste in my mouth from that, and I feel like I'm capable,&quot; he said. [1:00 onwards]&quot;So kind of an awkward taste in my mouth right to leave after winning, and have to watch the Daytona 500 on TV was one of the hardest, probably one of the hardest days of my life. So I'm definitely hungry to get back, but also focused on the now and understanding that I have an amazing opportunity with an amazing group of people in an amazing series,&quot; he added.Harrison Burton's best finish this year comes from a third-place result at Rockingham Speedway. He scored another Top-5 at Iowa Speedway, but couldn't muster any more in his 28 starts so far. His only Cup Series start this year comes from the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. He had a guaranteed spot on the field due to his Daytona win from last year.The race also marked Rick Ware Racing's first All-Star event, as the team let him get behind their No.51 Ford. Burton completed the 250-lap event with an 18th-place finish.