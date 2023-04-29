Harrison Burton reminisces a childhood incident and reveals why his family has ‘hatred’ for Miles the Monster trophy

A current NASCAR Cup Series driver and son of former NASCAR legend Jeff Burton, Harrison Burton is a driver who is destined to make a big name for himself in the future of stock car racing.

Seen driving the #21 Ford Mustang for Wood Brother Racing, the 22-year-old Huntersville, North Carolina native has been seen outperforming his equipment on several occasions.

Many insiders in the stock car racing industry believe Burton is on the way to the top once he gets his first big break in leading machinery. Going into this weekend's Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway, Harrison Burton looked back at one of his family's anecdotes about the race's trophy.

At 'The Monster Mile', as the track is often referred to as, drivers are awarded a unique 'Miles The Monster' trophy for winning at the Delaware track.

During his childhood days, Burton recalled an incident where his mother got hurt handling his father Jeff Burton's 'Miles The Monster' trophy, and said:

“When I was super young, I had a buddy over and we heard a crash in the house. My mom was trying to move the Monster trophy (which was won by his father, Jeff), but she dropped it and cut herself really bad on it. So we have a little family hatred for Miles the Monster. If I ever win another one, I’ll have to keep it away from my mom.”

We reckon Harrison Burton and his family's hatred for 'Miles The Monster' won't be enough to stop the 22-year-old from trying to bring one of his own trophies home this Sunday.

Harrison Burton explains the difference between a Xfinity Series and a Cup Series car

Speaking to Rob Tiangson of The Podium Finish, 2017 ARCA Menards champion Harrison Burton explained the differentiating factors between a Xfinity Series and Cup Series car from a driver's point of view.

The 22-year-old elaborated on the addition of the underfloor downforce elements and said:

"I think the biggest thing is the addition of a diffuser on the Cup car, which is an aerodynamic piece underneath the car that kind of sucks the back of the car to the race track. Before, you only had overbody aerodynamic parts on the Xfinity car, right?"

"So your splitter, your spoiler, whatever it might be. And you could control the attitude of your car knowing that."

Watch Burton compete at this weekend's Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday at 1:00 pm ET.

