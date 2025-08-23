Harrison Burton reveals what he learnt after being ‘fired’ from Wood Brothers Racing

Harrison Burton opened up about being 'let go' by Wood Brothers Racing well before his win at Daytona last year. In an exclusive interview with Daily Express U.S, the now Xfinity Series driver revealed how the move helped him race his 'own way' and got some pressure off his back.

During the 2024 Coke Zero 400, Burton pulled off a huge upset and captured WBR's 100th Cup Series win. He held off two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch on the final lap to reach victory lane.

The breakthrough win came despite Burton knowing months in advance that his time with WBR was coming to an end. With 12 races left in his Cup Series stint and ranking dead last among full-time drivers at 34th, Burton secured his first ever playoff berth.

Reflecting upon the same, Burton had this to say as he returns to the track for Friday's Wawa 250.

"By the time I won that race, I’d been let go a long time before then. All of a sudden, I learned a really good lesson, because after I got fired, I just raced my own way and started seeing results."

“I started running better and put a lot less pressure on myself to do things the way other people do. I just did it my way, and it ended up working out for those last few weeks. Qualifying really good, racing really well, winning a race. I learned a big lesson and I think it will help me for years as a race car driver,” he added.

Josh Berry took over Harrison Burton's seat at WBR and scored the team's only win this season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Meanwhile, Burton landed a seat with AM Racing and is currently one spot shy of the top-10.

He has scored nine top-10s so far and his best result comes from a third place finish at Rockingham Raceway. Notably, last year's Daytona win earned him a spot on the All-Star race this season.

Harrison Burton reflects on his All-Star weekend

Harrison Burton secured a ride with Rick Ware Racing for the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Driving the No.51 Ford, Burton began the race on 18th and finished 20th in a 23-car field. He was the last driver on the lead lap and came in 11 seconds behind race winner, Christopher Bell.

Reflecting on his brief return to the Cup Series, Burton said (via aforementioned source),

“Ran well at times. Tried a strategy at the end and got beat up a little bit, but just had fun racing, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Notably, qualifying for the Wawa 250 was cancelled due to inclement weather. Harrison Burton secured an eighth place start due to the metri scoring system.

