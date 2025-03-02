Harrison Burton’s ‘biggest fan’ Jenna expresses her emotions after her fiance’s COTA setback

Harrison Burton’s fiancée Jenna Petty shared her feelings after Saturday’s (March 1) Focused Health 250. The 65-lap event marked the third race of Burton’s 2025 campaign. However, it didn’t go so well for the AM Racing driver.

Ad

Burton managed to stay on track through multiple penalties under green-flag stops and bagged a Stage 2 victory. But an axle failure forced him to settle for a disappointing P35 finish and his first DNF of the season.

Nevertheless, Jenna was proud of Burton. She clicked a picture of her soon-to-be husband as he spoke to a reporter and later uploaded it as one of her Instagram stories. Giving a shout-out to AM Racing in the caption, she wrote:

Ad

Trending

“so proud of what you're doing @amracingnascar i'm your biggest fan!!”

(Source: Jenna Petty/Instagram)

Following a two-year stint with Wood Brothers Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, Harrison Burton took a step back and joined AM Racing’s Xfinity program. He finished 27th and 31st in standings in his first two seasons in Cup.

Ad

But before exiting WBR, Burton got them their 100th premier series victory (at Daytona International Speedway) in August 2024. He currently drives AM Racing’s No. 25 flagship Ford under a multi-year agreement.

“AM Racing has confidence in me that I can help them turn their program around and get it where it needs to be as well,” said the 24-year-old speedster. “They have shown the want to do that, the want to get better, and are willing to put the work in to do that, and I think with both of us with that same mindset, I don’t see why there’s any reason we can’t.”

Ad

Harrison Burton sits 10th in the standings with 73 points. He is vying for his first win of 2025, which will corkscrew him in the playoffs. He made the Xfinity Series playoffs in 2020 and 2021, driving the No. 20 machine for Joe Gibbs Racing.

“I know I can do it”- Harrison Burton eyes Cup Series return in the future

Harrison Burton’s stint in the Cup Series reached its pinnacle with the victory at Daytona. Unfortunately, his overall finishing position of 25.7 was the lowest of all full-time drivers and his Cup career.

Ad

But Burton doesn’t regret his decision to sign a Cup Series deal in 2022. Landing a Cup ride is the dream of perhaps every NASCAR newcomer out there and it wasn’t any different for the Huntersville native.

“It was frustrating and not what I wanted it to be," Burton said in an interview with NASCAR. "I made great, lifelong friendships and got a lot of good out of it. Got to be a much better race car driver from it. It just didn't go as well as it needed to soon enough."

Ad

Harrison Burton is confident he has what it takes to succeed in the Cup Series. Reflecting on the same, he told NASCAR:

“I'm really motivated. I know that I can do it; I know I can be a Cup driver. That's still my goal. I've got to rework my way up there, get an opportunity and go take advantage of it."

Burton’s next race is scheduled for Saturday, March 8. The 200-lap race - GOVX 200 - will be held at Phoenix Raceway from 5 pm ET onwards. Fans can watch the feature live on CW or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback