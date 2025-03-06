Harrison Burton's fiance Jenna finds zodiac trait posts on Instagram to be scarily accurate 

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Harrison Burton’s fiancée, Jenna Petty, took to Instagram and shared her thoughts on Femina’s recent post on zodiac traits. Born in March, Jenna found their predictions to be quite accurate.

Here is a screenshot of her Instagram story, which she captioned saying:

“Scary how accurate these thingies can be.”

(Source: Jenna Petty/Instagram)

A native of Concord, North Carolina, Jenna is a dancer by profession. She has been working with Dance Productions - The Remix since August 2018 and has also been the brand ambassador for Jo and Jax Dance Wear since 2019. When not working, the 22-year-old is seen alongside Burton on race days.

Burton, on the other hand, drives the No. 25 flagship Ford for AM Racing and is vying for his first win of the season. Last year, he drove for Wood Brothers Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, and in August, he got the team their 100th win in NASCAR’s premier racing series.

However, Burton was replaced by Josh Berry, a former driver for the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing. Paired with crew chief Miles Stanley, Berry is on his second full season in the Cup Series. He had previously made starts for Hendrick Motorsports, Legacy Motor Club, and Spire Motorsports.

Harrison Burton is preparing for the coming Saturday’s (March 8) race at Phoenix Raceway. Fans can watch him in action live on CW or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Notably, the 24-year-old Huntersville native owns four wins and an average finish of 5.8 at Phoenix.

Harrison Burton reflects on last year’s victory amid talks of launching successful Xfinity season with AM Racing

Harrison Burton thinks last year’s victory will help him carry the winning momentum into this season. His tenure in the Cup Series didn’t go as expected, but that doesn’t mean he’s not cut out for the job.

Reflecting on the same, Burton said, via NASCAR:

“It was frustrating and not what I wanted it to be. I made great, lifelong friendships and got a lot of good out of it. Got to be a much better race car driver from it. It just didn’t go as well as it needed to soon enough.”

Besides his win last year, Burton amassed a pair of top 10s besides his lone top-five finish at the annual Daytona 500. He even suffered seven DNFs throughout the season. Still, he believes that he has what it takes to be a Cup Series driver.

“I’m really motivated. I know that I can do it; I know I can be a Cup driver. That’s still my goal. I’ve got to rework my way up there, get an opportunity and go take advantage of it,” he added.

Burton has six top-10 finishes in 108 starts as a full-time Cup Series driver. With a technical alliance from the newly formed Haas Factory Team, AM Racing and Harrison Burton hope to win races and make the playoffs.

