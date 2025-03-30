Harrison Burton’s fiancé Jenna flaunts fit physique sporting all-brown co-ord for birthday barre workout

NASCAR Xfinity driver Harrison Burton’s fiancée, Jenna Petty, recently shared a selfie on her Instagram story. The Concord, North Carolina native, who turned 23 on Saturday, March 29, was at the gym flaunting her fit physique.

According to her profile, Jenna has been a professional dancer and part-time instructor at Dance Productions - The Remix since August 2018. She is also the brand ambassador for Jo & Jax Dancewear.

A fitness enthusiast at heart, Jenna was at the gym even though it was her birthday. Wearing an all-brown gym co-ord set, she uploaded a story on her Instagram account with the following caption:

“birthday pure barre!!!”

(Source: Jenna Petty/Instagram)

Jenna started dating Burton back in 2017. The couple got engaged on 27th March last year and is expected to tie the knot on October 1st, 2025, in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina. Burton would be nearing the end of the season by then.

Harrison Burton, son of former NASCAR driver Jeff Burton and Jenna’s soon-to-be husband, is in his maiden year driving for AM Racing. He pilots the No. 25 full-time in the Xfinity Series for the Statesville-based race team.

Burton spent the entirety of 2024 driving the No. 21 Cup car for Wood Brothers Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. That year, his lone win came at Daytona International Speedway in the Coke Zero Sugar 400, also marking the team’s 100th premier series victory. WBR logged its 101st win through the hands of newcomer Josh Berry earlier this month at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Burton joined AM Racing's Xfinity program in 2025. As of today, he sits 15th in the driver standings with 158 points and three top-10s to his name. The Huntersville native recently took part in the US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway, for which he qualified fifth (Row 3).

Harrison Burton’s fiancée Jenna shares glimpses from Miami on Instagram

Harrison Burton and Jenna were in Miami last week for the Hard Rock Bet 300 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The race was held a week ahead of Jenna’s 23rd birthday, marking the sixth event of the season.

Petty had a great time at “The Magic City”. She and Burton were invited to the Legacy and No Days Off headquarters located at 7400 North West Miami Ct, Miami, Florida. They also went to watch Friday’s basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors.

Petty dropped several snaps from the day, two of which featured Burton as well. She captioned her post, saying,

“day in the life @nodaysoff spoiled us with a trip to their HQ and sitting court side - cheering for the Hornets in Heat territory exploring miami is something special! can't wait to be back!”

Harrison Burton finished 24th in Saturday's US Marine Corps 250. The 400-lap feature was televised live on Fox Sports from 3 pm ET with radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill won the race, marking his second win of the season.

